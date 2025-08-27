Chapter 92

The Calling of an Upper Class Lawyer

That night, James fell asleep with a troubled heart. He dreamed about the rise, fall, and resurrection of dreams to practice law. He dreamed he was pulled through a tunnel in the air into the future. He could not make out the year but he saw his descendants as children. They lived in a place out west called California. James heard them say over and over again no one would be interested in reading about antebellum black lawyers. He tried to speak up but no words came out of his mouth. It was a dream. A young girl suggested only old people, old black lawyers, would read these stories and care. Old black lawyers! On my God! Someone said stories of struggle against adversity were universal. We could all learn from uncommon souls who move into the darkness with only the light of faith in a better tomorrow as their guide. It was not so much that suffering was redemptive as it was that struggle transforms. And then James heard his father say we become stronger in character the more we are tested.

James woke up in a cold sweat. He tried to remember the names and faces but he could not. His unconscious had sealed shut memory of the dream. He couldn’t return to sleep. He had been rejected by Harvard Law School. The ACS had rejected him. Three white radical lawyers had said “no” to employing him. And still he didn’t give up. Next on his list of lawyers to contact was Elias Gray Loring.

“James, how are you doing? Come in. I thought you might have been a house servant candidate. I need a house servant but it has been hard to find a bright, dependable young man. Have a seat,” said Loring. His room had the feel of Old Money – the furnishings were comfortable but understated. James saw oil portraits of Loring and Gray ancestors on the wall. The ancestors dated back to the family’s time in England.

“What can I do for you?” he asked as James sat down at the parlor table. A downstairs maid brought out sugar cookies and Middleburg tea.

“Thank you,” James said.

“Mr. Loring, I would like to work for you as a law clerk. I believe in the anti-slavery work you do. I am well qualified for work in the law. I believe I could learn much from you and I could be of service to you,” James said.

“What do you know about the duties of a clerk?” Loring asked.

“A clerk must copy documents with accuracy and efficiency. A clerk must learn about pleadings and rules of law and equity. A clerk must be of assistance to his lawyer,” James answered.

“What do you know about the law?” Loring asked.

“Well, I studied Constitutional Law at Salisbury College under Professor Mordecai Robinson. I received one of the highest scores in the class despite color prejudice. I am familiar with principles of Separation of Powers, the Commerce Clause, the Taxing Power, State Power to Regulate Commerce, and Powers over Fugitives,” James said.

Loring took a sip of Middleburg tea and smiled.

“I only wish you had come to see me earlier,” said Loring as he sat down his cup of tea.