Chapter 113

What Does She Say?

The words echoed in James’ mind. No precedent for citizenship. Three years of study, dismissed with a sentence.

James needed a friend to talk to, someone his own age, sharp and black like James. He placed on his winter clothes and hat and walked over to The Liberator. The irony that James would find his colored friend at a white newspaper did not escape James. William C. loved his solitude but solitude took a back seat to pitching his latest essay with Garrison at the office. The skies were overcast. They say you can smell snow in the air. The air tingled James’ nose as if microscopic snow crystals were forming all around him but he could not see them. He could feel them in his nose. James could smell the freshness portending flakes before the sun set. He loved snow as it took him to pleasant memories of sled rides on the Common, dances on the frozen Charles River, and logs blazing in the fire place. He allowed his mind to take him away to memories of snow light on Beacon Hill.

He thought about his Twilight family and the name Twilight. His mother, Mary Twilight Scott. His uncle Alexander Twilight. To William G., uncle Twilight was a God. The first colored college graduate. The first colored public office holder. Builder of the best boarding school in Vermont. A respected reverend. Gotterdammerung as James began to day dream in German. Gotterdammerung. Twilight of the Gods. It was the German word William C. and James had created inside the cabin on Concord Pond. The times were changing and that was the meaning of Gotterdammerung. Was life a rising sun or a setting sun? When William Babbitt Haynes met his watery end, a rising sun in the law turned out to be a setting sun. Was the sun setting for James as well?

It was not long before James arrived at the offices of The Liberator. He took in the offices, modest and humble. From the outside, there was no hint the building housed the most influential mouthpiece for slaves in the country. James understood why William C. felt he had found his calling working for Garrison.

Knock! Knock!

“James! Come in from the cold. It’s going to snow tonight,” said William C.

“Yeah, I can smell it in the air,” James said.

“Have a seat,” said William C. “I was finishing up this profile on Maine Chief Justice Prentis Mellen. What a friend of the slave!” said William C.

“I’ve often wondered about places like Maine and Vermont. There are no blacks to speak of and, yet, they are at the cutting edge of abolition and black breakthroughs,” James said.

“I think more blacks should live in such places. If integration advances the race at the public school level, why wouldn’t it advance the race at the statewide level?” asked William C.

“I disagree. I think it is one thing to grow up in Vermont like my mother or uncle did and know nothing else. Then, I could see your point but is it because the norms and mores are embedded in one’s character from an early age? One doesn’t take offense or see prejudice as you or I might. Now, take a middle-aged or old person who has come of age in the Smith School and lived their lives struggling against prejudice on Beacon Hill. That person’s view of race will be sensitive. They’ll be aroused to find racial fault because that is what protected them in Boston. Transplant that colored Bostonian to Vermont or Maine and that person would be lost. Even if there were less prejudice, their nervous system has been shaped by a thousand and one indignities on Boston streets. They would never be able to relax enough to take advantage of what Vermont and Maine might offer the black as an individual,” James reasoned.

“Maybe, Little Alex will move to Vermont as a race pioneer,” James offered.

William C. thought for a moment. His mood changed, as if he’d been keeping something at bay with intellectual conversation. The carefree smile turned serious and somber. “If he lives that long,” whispered William C.

“What do you mean?” James said.

“Mother has become more convinced that your mother’s eyes are in Little Alex. She feels your mother is watching through Little Alex,” said William C.

“I thought you had talked with your mother,” James said.

“I did. And for a while, she backed off,” said William C. “But she’s more and more troubled by your mother’s eyes. It’s a crazy thing, isn’t it?” said William C.

“Of course, Little Alex will have his mother’s eyes,” James said.

“But my mother means your mother’s eyes are watching from the grave,” said William C.

“That’s crazy talk,” James said.

“I know. I’m not sure what to do. Father says mother needs time to forgive and forget the affair. But that was six years ago,” said William C.

James didn’t know what to say. He felt anxiety in his stomach. “Little Alex is now six years old. Shouldn’t the years have thawed her heart? How does she treat Little Alex at home?” James asked.

“She degrades him,” William C. said looking away. “Degrades him now?” James pressed. William C. hesitated. “One day, Little Alex was playing with a ball. My mother told him not to play with the ball. But kids will be kids. Little Alex threw the ball in the street in the path of a horse and buggy. There was no harm but my mother saw only disobedience. She ran into the street, scooped up the ball in her hands, and hit Little Alex on the back of his head with all her might. And then she hit him again and again. Each time, she warned him he had a hard head but she was going to break him. She must have hit him in the back of the head ten times as he ran back across the street and to home,” William C. said.

“That’s sick. I know she’s your mother but that is cold-blooded and sick. He’s only six years old,” James said.

“Just the other day, he spilled milk on the kitchen floor. Mother saw the spill and she lost her mind. She grabbed him by the arm, ran to the open heath, and held his hand over the fire until he screamed for mercy,” William C. shared.

James thought to himself something needed to be done to save Little Alex.

“But the worst part is the night. During the night, I hear her walking around the house. Once I saw her in the kitchen by candlelight. She was sharpening a long knife over and over again. I asked her what was she doing. She said she needed a sharp knife for cutting meat,” said William C. “I didn’t sleep well that night.”

“You know this cannot continue,” James said. “She is a danger to herself and everyone in the house.”

“I have talked with father. The two of them met with Rev. Givens but mother walked out of the meeting,” said William C. “And she talks to herself at night, father says.”

“What does she say?”