Chapter 3

The Mission of a Lifetime

On Saturday morning, James Moore Scott cooked for his mother. He prepared scrambled eggs, bacon, dried fruit, and tea. The smells came together in a symphony -- every meal for him became unique because the smells were unique. The mixed smell of eggs, bacon and tea might be different from the aroma of fresh cooked bread, warm porridge, and coffee. James savored smells of breakfast in the morning. For some blacks, cooking meant servitude. How could he explain to the infidels the rising steam from a moist blueberry muffin had nothing to do with elevating the black race? The pleasure evoked by the well-prepared muffin centered James. It gave him peace. Maybe, he was the infidel.

After breakfast, James kissed mother good-bye and walked several blocks to the African Meeting House. The African Meeting House served many functions. First, it went by innumerable names -- African Baptist Church, First African Baptist Church, African Meeting House, African Meeting House School, etc. On the Sabbath days, black people worshipped the Lord in the upper room. During the week, every imaginable society, organization and club used the upper room. The New England Anti-Slavery Society had held regular meetings there since its founding in the Church basement on January 1, 1832 by William Lloyd Garrison. Pastor John Givens lived in an apartment on the upper floor. Real estate sales teams and public meetings competed for space at the House. Singers and choirs performed concerts there. Literary Societies devoted to the education of the freedmen met there.

James entered the Church where his father's funeral service had been held two weeks earlier. His father's best friend, William Guion Nell (Nickname "William G."), and William G.'s son, William Cooper Nell (Nickname "William C.") sat in the front pew. Behind them sat barber Gideon Quarles Langston, Gideon's brother and firebrand Charles Langston and Rev. John Givens. Rev. Givens had only been minister of the church since the start of the year. A light-skinned man with a pleasant appearance befitting a man of the cloth, Rev. Givens had been born in Virginia. He came to Boston for greater freedom after the Nat Turner rebellion.

"Your father wanted you to become a lawyer. Our colored children need to see smart blacks succeed in the higher positions. Your father saw potential in you. All of black Boston sees potential in you like your father," Rev. Givens said.

Before James could respond, William G. asked James a question: "How many black lawyers are there in this country, James?"

None," he said.

"There are over a million colored men in America. Do you believe not one soul in a million is competent to practice law?"

"Of course not," James said. Even as a sixteen-year-old, he knew there must be someone qualified to be a lawyer out of a million black men.

"We want you to avenge your father's murder. Prove the naysayers and bigots wrong. Be the forerunner of your race, not because it is easy but because it is God's plan for you," William G. said. Rev. Givens, Gideon and Charles Langston nodded in agreement.

"If God wanted me to be a lawyer, why did he instill in my heart a love for cooking? Doesn't that matter?" James asked, trying to beat back a suffocating duty.

"God may have wanted you to struggle so your way would not be easy," said Rev. Givens. "Remember we should not pray for easy lives. The Bible says we should pray for powers equal to our tasks."

Before he could think of a rejoinder to Rev. Givens, Gideon reminded James of his father's incomplete mission: "Your father often said he had worked long hours with his hands so his son would have a better life. James, he didn't want you to have to work so hard with your hands to provide for yourself and a family. He wanted you to use your mind to have a desk job." With this argument, Gideon struck a note with James. Black people were a working class people. Even his middle-class father ranked poor compared to the Boston Brahmins and Old Families on Beacon Hill. His grandmother, Fanny, described her son and James' father Ted Scott as "n----- rich."

Charles said black children were watching James. Whether he liked it or not, colored children were taking their cues from him as to the possible in their own lives. "James, the other day a teacher at school asked my youngest brother, John Mercer, what did he want to be when he grew up. Without hesitation, John Mercer said, "What is the use of trying to be somebody? I can never be anything but a n----- anyway.' John Mercer is a smart child. He is the brightest of my father's children. Why should he believe ambition is for naught?

"Charles, I can't make the world a better place for John Mercer," James said.

"Yes, you can, James. Open your eyes to the world around you. One person can make a difference," Charles said. "If you strive for more, John Mercer will take courage from your example."

"Change your thoughts, change your world," chimed in Gideon. "Amens" and a general nodding of heads came from all the men.

"James, remember Moses. When the Lord called Moses to lead his people out of bondage, Moses wasn't ready. Moses came up with all kinds of excuses. He could not speak. He lacked a silver-tongue. But the Lord gave Moses signs reassuring Moses he could lead his people out of bondage. The Lord wants you to use your God-given gifts in service of his people," lectured Rev. Givens.

James felt a sadness come over him. He could not escape circumstance. Inside, he clung to the dying ember of St. Cuisine, his nickname. Why would God give him talents of intellect and desires of a chef? The question chewed him up. If he were born white, he could be what he wanted to be in life.

"Your father, my closest friend, talked about lawyers during our trips to conventions. We would be in Philadelphia, New York, or here, in Boston , and he would notice the role played by lawyers. The lawyers would take the lead in drafting resolutions, creating sensible arguments. They spoke a language -- 'jurisdiction,' 'precedent,' 'remedy' -- of a secret priesthood," recalled William G. "Ted would rattle off the names of Ellis Gray Loring, General Samuel Fessenden, Wendell Phillips, Sheriff Charles Pinckney Sumner -- all abolitionists, all lawyers, all white. Ted would say 'as long as all lawyers are white, black freedom is not white freedom.'"

Gideon returned with an argument aimed at James' palate. "I believe we're citizens but are citizens ejected from trains, stage coaches and schools? If a black can be admitted to the Bar, then he must be a citizen with all citizenship entails; i.e., the right to sit where one pleases on a trip, the right to ride inside a stage coach on cold, rainy days like other passengers, the right to attend a school close to one's home, the right to come and go to a theatre if its one's desire, the right to even dine at The Spottswood Cafe!"

Gideon opened the key to James' heart.

Founded in 1639, The Spottswood Cafe reigned as the oldest restaurant in Boston. Set along a quaint side street one block from Faneuil Hall in downtown Boston, the three-story restaurant served the dining pleasures of Senators and Presidents, Justices and Businessmen. From the street, the nondescript facade appeared unremarkable, unadorned and understated. As one entered the double front doors three rich red carpeted steps led up to the Maitre d's station. James' personal experience ended with the Maitre d'. James had gone with his father when he attempted a sit-in in 1831. The restaurant allowed no blacks. The Maitre d' said, "No colored allowed" which at the time gave him an air of class, sophistication, and refinement in James' eyes. The Maitre d' could have said much worse.

Over the years, James had asked (white) guests to his home about the Spottswood Cafe. Garrison said the wood floors reflected the table lamps like Walden Pond reflected the sky on a clear day. The rich wood walls had square patterns. But the massive fireplace (taller than James!) in the Main Dining Room most impressed Garrison. By gazing upon the oil paintings on the walls, one best felt the presence of Old Money according to Elias Gray Loring. Since 1776, The Spottswood Cafe had displayed portraits of prominent, loyal patrons. Gray said Presidents John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Massachusetts State Supreme Court Chief Justice Walter White were among those on the wall. General Fessenden recalled the rich wood tables "and the waiters dressed in red jackets and black pants with a regal bearing, one and all. Now imagine a three-story high ceiling with the biggest chandelier this side of the Atlantic." Seeing as he had James' attention, the General hooked him. "And did I mention the second-floor balcony offering a dramatic view of the Main Dining Room? Or, the mounted heads of deer, bears, and buffalo donated by diners over the years?"

Sheriff Sumner described the food one evening: "The menu specialized in oysters, clams and scallops. The oysters came from Virginia, Narragansett, and the Capes. The clams came from Ipswich and Little Necks. Scallops had to be in season. The smell of the presented food inspired -- the aroma of seafood and fried eggs with fresh bread and butter, the scent of a good mug of coffee or London tea, the whiff of a masterful apple, lemon or custard pie."

James tried one last argument: "But suppose I'm not capable? A college-educated man like my Uncle Alexander Twilight, or John Newton Templeton, Edward A. Jones or John B. Russwurm would be better received as a lawyer." These were all the colored men with college degrees in the country.

"Those men are not in Boston. Boston is the center of free black life. Here, we have numbers. We have high-profile abolitionists who will stand with you. And we have had the right to vote since 1780. Boston is the birthplace of the American Revolution for freedom. There is powerful symbolism here about liberty and freedom," said William G. "There are no blacks in Vermont where your uncle lives. There is hostility to free blacks in the West as Templeton could attest. With all due respect to Jones and Russwurm, we are more advanced than blacks in New York. Rev. Thomas Paul traveled to New York to start the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. No one had to travel from New York to plant a back church here in Boston. Crisps Attucks hailed from Boston, not New York. Phyllis Wheatley penned beautiful prose in Boston, not New York. David Walker dared blacks to have pride in themselves from Boston, not New York. New York can claim no Rev. Thomas Paul in and of New York. The first black lawyer should come from Boston," he said.

"I haven't desired to become a lawyer. I haven't hungered for it," James said.

"What gives a man desire or makes a man hungry? Circumstance. Destiny creates our path in life. Now go! We'll help you. We commit ourselves to stand with you," said William G.

Silence overwhelmed the African Meeting House, save for a son's voice: "Father, may I speak?"