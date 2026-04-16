Chaper 122

Happy Independence Day!

The news traveled fast throughout Beacon Hill. Over at the barbershop, there was a spontaneous burst of applause. A few people ran out into the street. No one was sure what it all meant but surely the coming of a better time was at hand. When the Sunday School Committee at the African Meeting House heard of James’ admission, Rev. Givens led the members in a rousing rendition of Thank You Lord for All You’ve Done for Me. Even William C. burst into praise at The Liberator. It was going to be a wonderful Independence Day for his people.

In recognition of James’ desire to be an outlaw lawyer, Loring, Garrison and William C. chose to celebrate his admission with lunch at The Spottswood Café. James agreed without reservation. There was no better way to mark James as a lawyer for change. The four of them left The Liberator offices and walked a few blocks over to The Spottswood Café. James remembered his father bringing James for protest when James was young. As the group approached the entrance, they were met by Maitre d’ Patterson. James had known Patterson all of his life. Patterson and James belonged to the same church. They were of the same hue.

“We would like a table for four for lunch,” James said.

“No colored are allowed,” said Patterson. He showed no emotion.

“The laws do not require or permit discrimination based upon skin color in the operation of restaurants. You will seat me now!” James spoke in a firm, resolute tone.

“No colored are allowed. Those are the rules. If you do not leave, I will have you ejected from the premises,” Patterson warned. He snapped his fingers. Four dark-skinned waiters came to the Maitre d’ station. “If you two gentlemen wish to dine here, you may do so,” continued Patterson as he pointed at Loring and Garrison. “But you will not be permitted to have colored quests on these premises.”

“Where is your backbone, Mr. Patterson? My God, man, you are a free black man first, not a house slave,” James threw out. “Do you know who you are? Think man about what you’re doing,” James said. James enraged Patterson as was James’ purpose. If he was going to be ejected, James wanted to make the most of it.

“You n——-s are all the same. Get out. Get out now!” screamed Patterson as he played to the prejudices of his white employer and patrons. Patterson knew who paid his bills and it was not James or William C. Patterson gave a hand signal and the four waiters pushed the group out. They resisted and shoved right back. Someone threw a punch and a melee began on the sidewalk. James took a swing at a waiter but he ducked in the nick of time. The waiter punched James in the stomach and he kneeled over. The patrons heard the disturbance outside. Chief Justice White walked to the Maitre d’ station to see the cause of the commotion. He recognized James and ordered everyone to halt. Everyone froze in place.

“What goes on here? This is a place of refined dining, not an Irish bar,” said the Chief Justice.

“Mr. Chief Justice, we were evicting these colored men from the premise,” said Patterson.

“I know this man. He is a member of the state bar and a “constructive white man,” observed the Chief Justice. “If a member of the state bar cannot dine here, I will not dine here.”

Patterson thought long and hard. Much prestige flowed from the patronage of the Chief Justice. He was the most powerful lawyer in the state. His oil portrait hung on the wall. In a calculated move, Patterson reasoned the Spottswoods valued the support of the Chief Justice more than the seating of Scott and Nell for a day. Before Patterson took any action, the Chief Justice said “Let me speak to Spot.” Patterson went into the owner’s office and informed Spottswood Aldrich that the Chief Justice wished a word.

“Mr. Chief Justice, it is a pleasure,” said Aldrich as he met Justice White at the Maitre d’ station.

“Spot, when are we going to go deer hunting again? Daniel can join us as long the U.S. Senate is out of session for the summer,” said the Chief Justice.

“I make my own hours. You and Daniel are the slaves to the public demands,” returned Aldrich. The Chief Justice chuckled to himself as he recalled his days as a private railway counsel.

“Spot, we have a problem. This gentleman, James Moore Scott, was admitted to the Bar today. I presume he wishes to celebrate his new profession and couldn’t think of a better place to dine than the Spottswood Café. He is a man of good moral character and a citizen of the Commonwealth and the United States,” said the Chief Justice.

“Say no more,” said Aldrich, ever a man of business. “Floyd, show these four gentlemen a table.”

“Thank you, Spot. And I will talk to Daniel about deer hunting this summer out west around Granville. Have a Happy Independence Day!”

*

As James, William C., Loring and Garrison left the premises, a black woman approached the group on the sidewalk. She was in her twenties and brown-skinned. Her clothes were threadworn. She hesitated before speaking.

“Master James Moore Scott, you don’t know me but I know who you are. I have watched from afar and I hope you can help me.”

“Yes, I am James Moore Scott. How can I be of service?”

“I work for the Montagues up yonder on Beacon Hill. They haven’t paid me for two months. I clean their house. I am a good house servant. I can read and write. I have read The House Servant’s Directory from cover to cover. I do a good job and I deserve pay. Can you help me?”

James was familiar with The House Servant’s Directory: A Monitor for Private Families published by a black butler, Robert Roberts. Roberts was a member of the African Meeting House. His book was widely acclaimed on Beacon Hill as the first book written by a black American and published by a commercial publisher in America. Many discerning white families required servants to read the book. The book was never out of print.

“Did you sign a contract with the Montagues?” asked James?

“Yes, I did. I can read and I can write. They promised to pay me every week for cleaning.

“You may have a case. Take this card and meet me next week at 10:00 a.m. at this address.” For now, James was using Loring’s office but that would change over time.

After several meetings, James concluded his client had a strong breach of contract case. He filed the proper papers in the Court of Common Pleas. James requested a jury trial as the case was clear cut, a wealthy family taking advantage of a house servant and withholding wages in violation of an enforceable agreement under state law.

On the day of the trial, James felt larger than himself. The first black lawyer in American history was trying his first case before a jury. There was no standing room in the courtroom. Black people were everywhere. Their hearts and minds were with James as he examined witnesses, cross-examined the Montagues on the witness stand and waxed lyrical in his closing argument to the jurors. Those days of adversity on Colored Mondays came in handy. James had no fear, just a sense of destiny. He had come too far to dissapoint himself and others.

James left no stone unturned, no fact untouched, no argument unvoiced. The mood hearkened back to the timeless oratory of Charles Langston in federal court oh so old long ago. When there was no more to say, the judge charged the jury. The jury would decide this moment of black American legal history.

After a short recess, the jury came back with a verdict. The decision was unanimous. The jury found for James Moore Scott! Scott nearly leaped out of his chair in euphoria. The black people hooped and hollered and jumped for joy.

James was on his way to a successful practice as America’s first black lawyer.

*

In the darkest shadows of the Boston elite, some were resentful. They took no joy in breach of the color line in the practice of law. Some assumed the times had passed Senator Lynch by. Assumptions can mislead. Power may wane but power remains dangerous.