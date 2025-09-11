Chapter 94

A Frontrunner for a Race

"James, I don't know you as well as Robert Morris. That isn't your fault. Robert has been working in my home as a house servant since December of 1836. I have seen Robert in action, both as a waiter and manservant and as a copyist of legal documents. He is quick, sharp and intelligent. I want you to make your case. Tell me why I should train you, and not Robert, to be my law clerk," said Loring.

Loring had invited James back into the Loring home for a second interview. Garrison had given James an overview of the situation. James knew Morris' background and that he was bright and well-regarded by Loring. James also knew he had to persuade Loring to apprentice James and not his competitor, Morris.

"Mr. Loring, the local Bar has a heavy presence of Harvard Law School graduates. These lawyers have the benefit of a classical education. I graduated from Salisbury College. I would understand references to Latin in the law. I would share the legal training of case law recitation because I have taken Constitutional Law in college. These experiences would comfort me as I worked with other college men in the law," James said. James thought it tactful to not say what Morris lacked but to state what James brought to the study and practice of law.

"So, you think its necessary to have a college education to be trained in the law?" Loring asked.

"Not at all sir. There are too many examples of excellent lawyers trained in law offices alone to suggest college is necessary. A college education creates a bond with many of the influential members which bond might not otherwise exist," James said.

"How important is a man's word?" asked Loring.

"A man's word is one of the most important things a man brings to life. I learned this from my father. I also learned that, in times of exigent circumstances, other considerations are more important. I remember the day when a mob had gathered outside my house. You were there, Mr. Loring. Remember how my father used Gideon to draw Mr. King into our house? Gideon broke his word to King for a greater good," James said.

"Why does it matter whether you or Robert becomes the first colored lawyer? Garrison believes the character and circumstances of the forerunner matters," said Loring.

"Everyone draws from their ancestors. Ancestors light our path and guide our way through the darkness. Millions of colored people will read about the first black lawyer. They will study his every habit, his every quirk, his every triumph and despair. Many will presume the way to success is to follow the forerunner. Because of prejudice, colored people are hungry for pioneers, for heroes who carve a way out of no way. Whoever breaks the color line should be of the highest constitution and worthy of emulation by untold millions. That is why the forerunner matters," James said.

Loring took in what James said. Loring didn't speak for a while. James observed a black man whom James took to be Morris peeping around the corner of the study.

"I will let you know my decision," said Loring as he showed James the door.