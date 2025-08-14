Chapter 90

Your Question is Racist!

Garrison stepped into the silence. “That is the ethical dilemma William C. sees with the colored lawyer. Until the Constitution is changed, the colored lawyer is no better than a colored slave owner. Both enable evil.”

James gulped down the last of his brandy. He stood up and pounded the table. “I can’t believe I’m getting resistance from abolitionists! I expected white bigots and racists to oppose me, even threaten my life. But my radical friends???” James said in utter exasperation.

William C. stood up, more for effect than anything else. He was not about to fight James over supper at Garrison’s table.

“Gentlemen, Gentlemen. May I propose more brandy?” said Garrison with a soothing voice. James sat down as William C. sat down.

"Mr. Garrison, you’ve vowed to elevate the colored man to the level of the white man. How can you elevate the colored man if you deny the colored man the same professions as white men?” James charged. “Right now, we live in a world where all lawyers are white and no lawyers are colored. That’s wrong.”

“Flip the facts. Are we closer to race equality if colored men can be slave owners too down in Louisiana and South Carolina?” asked Garrison.

“Here’s the difference – slave owners by definition support slavery. Lawyers are capable of opposing slavery to the nth degree. General Samuel Fessenden, Wendell Phillips, Sheriff Sumner – all of these men are lawyers and opposed to slavery as much as you are, sir. Can anyone argue Sheriff Sumner supports slavery because he took an oath of allegiance not once but twice to the U.S. Constitution, once when he became a member of the Bar and a second time when he became a Sheriff? Sheriff Sumner teaches us fidelity to the Constitution and mortal hatred of slavery can go hand in hand,” James said.

“But you still haven’t answered my question,” said William C.

“Because your question is racist, William C. You demand exacting standards of a colored lawyer but not of white lawyers,” James said. For the first time, James left William C. speechless. James took advantage of the opening. “As long as we don’t impose these ethical barriers against whites, then we shouldn’t against blacks. I’m trying to break down a race barrier for our people. You should be on my side, not muddying the waters behind my back,” James charged.

“I demand more exacting standard from our people because our people will be under the microscope. Every colored pioneer faces strict scrutiny. You know that and I know that. The colored minister must be twice as moral. The colored politician must be twice as honest. The colored doctor must be twice as…I was going to say white but you get my meaning. So, yes, I don’t apologize for holding colored lawyers to a higher standard and spreading my opinion with others,” replied William C.

James just did not get William C. It almost seemed like he was missing a part of his social brain at times. He saw the logic but missed the bigger picture. James may be his friend and a colored pioneer but William C. would not stray from his principles, even if it made his friend’s quest more difficult. James respected the man. James hated the man.

“James, I’ve heard enough. I could never support a colored man becoming a lawyer,” concluded Garrison.