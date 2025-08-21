Chapter 91

On Becoming Resistance

“The Boston Lyceum is proud to present a favorite son of Beacon Hill this evening. Since 1829, the Boston Lyceum has sought to educate our citizens via lectures, discussions and writing contests. This evening is no different, save for the color of our speaker’s skin. Many of you are familiar with the family name Nell. William Guion Nell has tirelessly worked in service of abolition. Many feared the assassination of Theodore Moore Scott would setback the active participation of the free colored race in the Underground Railroad, the push to desegregate public accommodations, the full rights of citizenship. This has not been the case and, in large part, this has been due to the noble labors of Mr. William Guion Nell," said Dr. Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.

James arrived at the Lyceum and took a seat towards the back of the hall.

"In Boston, we take pride in generational achievement and this has been true to a marked degree in the Nell family. William Cooper Nell, son of William Guion Nell, first achieved acclaim as winner of the citywide Ben Franklin Award. This award is presented to the top student in each graduating class in Boston public schools. Only the color prejudice of the Boston School Committee prevented William Cooper Nell, or as we know him, William C., from his justly earned award. No matter. William C. would not be deterred by this setback. He would go on to lead the effort to desegregate the Spottswood Café, the Smith School and other public institutions. He has tirelessly worked alongside William Lloyd Garrison at The Liberator. In doing so, William C. became the first colored person to work as a clerk in Boston. He now pens provocative and insightful essays from the tranquil shores of Concord Pond. A young man of character and integrity, he has publicly disowned any inheritance from the proceeds of American Slavery. We are about to hear from a man of rare conscience.”

James removed his hat.

“Gentlemen, I give you William C.”

The applause was polite as William C. stepped towards the podium. James hoped William would not rail against colored lawyers in this most public of platforms.

“Having arrived from the company of foxes, woodchucks, skunks, and bass, I must tell you the benefits of solitude are many. I write to the warbling of meadowlarks, the caress of summer breezes, the siren call of the muse. When I am alone, I can advance more in my study of the Greek language. What began as a whimsical lark has become a true aim of mine in the woods. One day, I imagine I will be able to carry on a conversation in Greek, a small step for me but a giant leap for my race. Solitude also enables me to see more and more connections in my writing. The best writing is created at a distance from the hustle and bustle of Beacon Hill. At least, this has been my experience. I have no distractions, save those of the wild. I have no obligations, save feeding and clothing myself with a roof over my head. The hours and days pass by all too soon by the pond.”

“Tonight, I want to talk about On Becoming Resistance. I am a citizen of my state. I might quibble whether I am a citizen of the United States of America and there are arguments on both sides of that debate. Rest assured, however, that should I journey to Montreal for a vacation or excursion, I will present to the sentry guard on duty my Commonwealth of Massachusetts password.” William G. pulled out his password. “And should anyone doubt my freedom, here are my freedom papers.” These two documents ought to place you and me on the same plane under state law.

“I say ‘ought to’ because my citizenship is not equal to white citizenship. This is inequality, gentlemen.”

And what should be the duty of an imperfect or second-class citizen when faced with inequality? I argue that the imperfect citizen has a moral duty to resist injustice at every opportunity. It is a moral duty that can be traced back to Ancient Greek.”

And as William C. launched into the lingering effects of Greek democracy on colored resistance today, James breathed a sigh of relief that William C. had ignored the elephant in the room, the movement to position a colored man for admission to the Bar.