Chapter 85

A Motherless Child

James opened the envelope and read the following letter:

Dear Mr. Scott:

It is with deep regret that the American Colonization Society has rescinded its July 26, 1841 offer of your subsidized admission to the Law School at the University of Maryland. The Society believes there are irreconcilable differences between your goals and the mission of the Society. May you find the success you seek in the practice of law.

Sincerely yours,

Joseph Jenkins Roberts

Agent

American Colonization Society

James crumpled up the letter and threw it away as refuse. Of course, within a month, Roberts would become the first black Governor of Liberia, taunting James with his success.

James started to attend Sunday services at the African Meeting House to renew his faith. Rev. Givens had said one should not wish for an easier life. One should pray to be a stronger man. James tried to hold onto these values and attitudes when he felt alone many nights at home. His father and mother were gone and all he had were ancestral dreams he had made into his own. He had purpose, if not fulfillment, in his life.

One Sunday, James noticed William G. and Mrs. Nell with Little Alex in the front pew. Little Alex had grown more somber over the last several weeks. James also noticed bruises on his arms and face. He never heard Mrs. Nell speak with loving words to Little Alex. She always used harsh words – “Don’t play with that! You don’t play with things that people make money from!” “You are a devil but you will listen to me or else!” “You Better Not Cry or I Will Give You Something to Cry About!” Mary had reared James with love and tenderness. James was her only child. She loved James and James had loved his mother. He was her St. Cuisine. How could Mrs. Nell speak to Little Alex that way?

When the Church service ended, Little Alex took off for the front door like his life depended upon it. “Come here! Come here!” shouted Mrs. Nell as she took off in pursuit of the two-year-old. Her voice carried as the entire congregation took notice. William G. said nothing. “If you don’t stop, I will whip you!” she said. Little Alex dove under a pew and cowered. “Come here now!” Mrs. Nell got down on her knees and yanked Little Alex out from under the pew. He had embarrassed the family. He had embarrassed her in so many ways, spoken and unspoken. She grabbed him by the right arm and pulled him outside screaming and fighting. Even hardened grandparents and former slaves felt for the boy. Mrs. Nell went for the first tree she could find and pulled off a branch suitable for a whipping. “How many times have I told you not to run in church?” She whipped him on his legs with the switch. The sharp crackle of the switch stung James’ ears. She whipped him again and again. “I hate you, you little devil!” She whipped him again on his back and backside. Little Alex yelled and screamed. No one intervened because it was a family matter. The boy needed to be disciplined. James looked at William G. with disgust. William G. hung his head down.

“William G. Its time to go home,” said Mrs. Nell as she squeezed Little Alex’s hand.

James pulled William C. aside. “Is your mother always that way with Little Alex?”

“Yes. I wasn’t whipped growing up. But with Little Alex, my mother is so different. It is like she has rage in her heart and she needs to lash out at someone,” said William C. “She says switches burn and sting but they will get your mind right.”

“He’s only two years old. There’s no one to help him. Switches are for teenagers, older kids who can control themselves and understand the consequences of their actions,” James reasoned. “How is beating the crap out of a two-year-old going to get him to respect her rules?”

“My mother will say she came of age in the Deep South. In the Deep South, you spoil the child if you spare the rod,” replied William C. “Sometimes, she has tied Little Alex down to a post before whipping him.”

“That’s barbaric!” James exclaimed.

“Does your father speak up?” James asked.

“No, he doesn’t. I don’t know why,” answered William C.

“That is not like your father. He’s a strong man. Why would he….” James stopped before saying anything else. He didn’t know how much William C. knew. The truth could change their friendship forever but he didn’t know in what way. James decided on truth and no more lies.

“Do you know the parents of Little Alex?” James asked.

“Yes, a scandalous affair. His mother is a second cousin of my father from down south in Charleston. The father is rumored to be a white man of some means,” shared William C.

“William C. We have to talk. Let’s go outside,” James said. James took William C. for a walk in the direction of the Common. James was about to break his promise to his Uncle but truth to his friend, William C., felt more important.

They walked along cobble-stoned streets passing Boston Brahmins out for a Sunday stroll.

“Little Alex is my mother’s son. He is your father’s son,” James revealed.

William C. collapsed on the street from the revelation. James sat down beside him and explained as much as James knew of the torrid affair – the deception, the pregnancy, his mother’s passing, her dying wish, the arrangements made between his Uncle Alexander and William G.

William C. did not speak for a while. Betrayal and deception destroy trust. Once trust is gone, the words do not come with ease, if at all.

“So, every time your mother strikes Little Alex in anger, she is striking my mother’s child, your father’s child, my brother, your brother,” said James.

“She must be stopped,” were the first words William C. could say. “I love my mother but she can hold a grudge for a lifetime. She will abuse Little Alex until he dies because she sees him and sees your mother’s eyes in him. He reminds her every day of the affair. Oh, my God!”

James’ heartbeat quickened. For the first time, James felt his brother’s life was in danger.

“What can you do? What can I do?” asked James.

“You’ve done enough. Thank you for being a friend and for being honest with me. I need more honesty in my life,” said William C.

Are you James Scott and William C.?” asked a pair of visiting colored abolitionists from New York.

“Yes, I’m James and this is my friend, William C.,” James replied.

“Your fathers have served our cause well here in Boston. If we had a hundred more men like Ted Scott and William G. Nell, we could end slavery before the year’s end,” said the fairer-skinned of the two men. “My name is Jack Shepherd and this is my friend, Bruce Hill.”

“Pleased to meet you,” James said as they shook hands and wished them a pleasant visit to Boston.

As Shepherd and Hill continued on their way, William C. turned to James and said, “Public acclaim has a downside, doesn’t it? We never know when someone will recognize us because of our fathers. And because of public acclaim, we have to keep up public appearances. Can’t have bastard children in the Colored Elite, you know. Wouldn’t be proper,” said William C. with derision.

“I don’t know about you, James, but I want an honest life where people don’t lie to puff themselves up,” shared William C. “We’re locked in a prison of public expectations. I found freedom out in my cabin by the pond. There’s no one around and I can be me.”

“What are you going to say to your mother?” James asked.

“I’m telling her the truth, James. For once in my life, I’m going to be as truthful as I can be. I’ll tell her she is in pain, that she hates Little Alex because he is part of her husband’s mistress. I’ll tell her she does not love my father. She loves the comfort and stability and security. And that she is living a lie,” vowed William C.

“William C., I know you speak your mind. And I respect you for that. Think this thing through first. Suppose she explodes and kills Little Alex on the spot? Suppose she hurts you? Your father? Maybe, raw truth isn’t the answer,” James cautioned.

“What would you have me do, James? Just walk and pretend nothing has happened? Continue the lie and tell Little Alex he has no father when, in fact, he’s living in his father’s house? Doesn’t every colored boy deserve to know his father?” asked William C. “You knew your father. I know my father. Shouldn’t Little Alex know his father?” William C. asked.

“There are many colored boys who don’t know their fathers. Most mulatto children in the South don’t know their fathers.”

“But, Mr. Lawyer, those examples are distinguishable. Those children were born out of rape, not love,” rebutted William C. acknowledging for the first time that James’ mother and William C.’s father had something real between them. “Could you live with yourself if you lied to Little Alex year after year after year about his blood father?”

“And wouldn’t your mother have wanted her baby boy to know and embrace and love his natural father?” asked William C.

Before James could say anything, William C. stood up and started walking back to Beacon Hill.

“I know what I must do!” he said.