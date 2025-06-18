Chapter 82

We Have Talked About This Before

As soon as Roberts left his house, James hopped on the train and rode out to Concord Pond. He wanted William C.’s thoughts on the ACS proposal. That James was out of breath as he had run the half mile from the local train station to William C.’s cabin embarrassed James as he knocked on the cabin door. William C. placed down his primer on the Greek language and opened his front door.

It was the early afternoon.

“William C., you won’t believe this. The ACS offered me a full scholarship seat at the University of Maryland Law School. All I have to do is agree to practice law in Liberia,” James said.

William C. welcomed James into his place. “Well, I guess I have my essay idea for the day, huh?” he said with a smirk.

“Yeah, they sent this white-looking colored man, Joseph Jenkins Roberts, to my house to present the offer. I have seven days to decide.”

“Roberts is a big deal. Some say he is the wealthiest man in Liberia and I would believe it. He might even be Governor of Liberia some day,” said William C.

“I’m flattered the ACS has taken an interest in me but I’m not leaving Boston. I’ve come too far to give up on my hometown,” James said.

“What did he say?” asked William C.

“Well, the ACS did their homework. Roberts began by talking about Norfolk, Virginia and how his mother knew my grandmother. He said his life changed the day he set sail for Liberia. He talked about building a trading business from nothing and paying for his youngest brother’s medical education in the States. He talked about political opportunity and living as a founding father of a new black republic,” James recalled.

“It all sounds romantic but I pity Roberts in the end,” said William C.

“He allowed the prejudice of others to define his nationhood. When the history of Colored America is written one day, we’ll remember those who stood fast with the slaves in a slave country. The coming of a better time has always meant here in the States. We’re not Liberians or Haitians or Canadians. We are Americans,” said William C.

“Roberts said my descendants would rue the day I said ‘no’ to Liberia,” James said.

“The opposite is true. Your descendants will have a quiet satisfaction you chose fidelity to colored Americans over a foreign people,” said William C. “You must remember Roberts is no longer an American. His allegiances are elsewhere.”

Later that evening, President John Tyler appointed Comptroller of the United States Walter Forward to be Treasury Secretary in the Tyler Cabinet. (Roberts had known before the public announcement.) Chief Justice White read the news of Forward’s nomination with palpable envy. If Forward, the leading lawyer from Pittsburgh, was a close friend of the President’s, then Forward might be on a short list for nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Chief Justice knew no good could be served by comparison but he compared his credentials to those of Forward: Harvard Law School vs. Read Law, Chief Justice of Massachusetts State Supreme Court vs. No Prior Judicial Experience, Sworn Enemy of U.S. Senator Lynch vs. Close Friend of President Tyler. Life wasn’t fair. There was no point in ruminating about what might have been. The Chief Justice placed his newspaper down on his desk and addressed the matter at hand.

“George, what did you find out?” asked Justice White.

Langston had nothing for the Chief Justice. The same dead ends remained in his research on race and the law. The magic answer about black citizenship remained a mirage.

The Chief Justice felt a swelling rage, not because his search for a rationale had been thwarted but because he felt he was losing control over the Bar, his Bar. He was not ready for a black attorney in his state but, on the other hand, he valued his reputation as a brilliant and powerful jurist more. Still, his need for control came to the fore.

“I heard you approached Senator Lynch on his boat in the harbor. Is this true?” asked the Chief Justice.

“Yes, I did out of a sense of duty to you and our highest court,” admitted Langston.

“Look me in the eye,” ordered the Chief Justice. Clerk Langston did as instructed.

“What do you see, George? Do you see a buffoon?” asked the Chief Justice.

“No sir,” answered Clerk Langston.

“Do you see a simpleton,” asked the Justice.

“No sir,” said Langston.

“Do you see a fool?” asked the Justice.

“No sir,” said Langston.

“You do what I say. Nothing more. Nothing less. We have talked about this before, George,” said the Chief Justice.

“Yes, sir,” said Langston.

“No more ex parte communications with Senator Lynch or anyone else,” ordered the Chief Justice.

“You are the trained monkey. I am the ringmaster,” Justice White said.