Chapter 124

The next day, the late edition of The Liberator ran a chilling story about a gruesome discovery on the Boston Common:

As the sun rose this morning, ganger Robert Telfer native to Scotland was on his way to work. He approached the Old Elm Tree and witnessed a deceased man hanging from a tree branch. The man was unclothed. Pinned to his chest was a handwritten note that read JAMES MOORE SCOTT - YOU ARE NEXT The man appeared to be in his early 30s, white and brutalized. His body was bruised, scars from a whipping were on his back, and his shoes were burned off. The deceased was identified as George Langston, Clerk to Massachusetts State Supreme Court Chief Justice Walter White. If you have information about this most foul deed, please contact Sheriff Charles Pinckney Sumner. Sheriff Sumner retrieved the note from the body.

George Langston was a friend to the colored man and the abolitionists. His spirit will live on in the memory of the living.

Signed,

William Lloyd Garrison

*

Louise’s murder of her high profile husband resulted in legal proceedings for her commitment to an insane asylum. It fell upon the shoulders of Sheriff Sumner to lock Louise up in the city jail pending her hearing. As the Sheriff closed the cell bars and locked the door, Louise said, “I love it here at the zoo.”

The other inmates, sane and insane, looked Louise up and down. “Primates, caged primates, that’s what we are. Didn’t you know humans are primates?” Louise said to no one in particular. The black prisoners were kept separate from white prisoners, so Louise saw only black and brown-skinned people. “Hey, you, Mr. Gorilla. Pleased to meet you,” said Louise.

The dark-skinned woman was incarcerated for petty theft. She exuded anger and sanity.

“Who the f—k are you calling a gorilla?” asked the woman.

“My god, the gorilla talks,” said Louise.

The woman jumped on Louise without warning. She pulled Louise’s hair and scratched her face. Louise defended her eyes from being gouged out by the enraged woman. “Guards, guards, help me!” screamed Louise. A deputy rushed into the cell and beat back the assailant with a night stick. Bam! Bam! Bam! The sound of wood against skull reverberated in the cell. The assailant fell to the ground, dazed, while Louise held her bleeding face in pain.

The inmates just stood motionless. No one lifted a finger to help Louise. The guard locked the door just as fast as it had been opened.

Where am I? Why am I here? Who am I?

In her mind, Louise tried to center herself. She could not. She thought she was the daughter of a slave owner but blacks didn’t own slaves. She thought her husband had cheated on her but husbands didn’t cheat on their wives. She thought she had two sons but she could remember only giving birth to one son. She thought she had stabbed her husband in the back but wives didn’t stab their husbands in the back. She was so confused and lost. It troubled and caused Louise to worry. She had pieces of the puzzle but not the complete puzzle.

The only thing certain for her was the Zoo.

She looked at the wounded gorilla. Blood oozed from the head. The skull seemed cracked. The breathing was labored. The poor creature appeared unconscious and not aware of any pain. Louise knelt down and petted the animal.

She saw a baboon sitting down on the floor. The baboon talked to itself. She could make out the words “Do as you can. Jump in the lake. Life is grand.” This must be a crazy baboon, Louise concluded. What made some primates sane and others insane? Was it character or circumstance? She had wanted to hurt Mary and her husband. She remembered now. Was it insane to want to hurt others? Not at all. Revenge was the highest order of sanity.

Besides, crazy people talked to themselves. Louise didn’t talk to herself. She needed help in putting the pieces of the puzzle together. She loved and hated her husband at the same time. How could that be? People said one thing and did another. How could that be? Reading didn’t matter because her mother had told her so. So why did she feel weak and powerless among readers? Little Alex had Mary’s eyes but she was told not to say such a thing. Why couldn’t she say what was obvious for all to see? The world did not make sense anymore and this reality frightened Louise most of all.

She beat her fist again and again into her left palm. Over and over again. She wanted the puzzle pieces to fit together in her mind but she couldn’t get the pieces to fit. She cried out loud.

“Hush your mouth or I will hush it for you,” said Sarah Bell Grant. A stout woman with a mean spirit, Grant had poisoned her employer’s milk with arsenic. She was awaiting trial for battery and attempted murder. She lacked a conscience.

“What are you in for?” asked Grant.

“I killed my husband,” said Louise in a moment of lucidity.

“Tough bitch, huh?” mocked Grant. “Well, I poisoned the lady of my house. Took a glob of arsenic and poured it into her morning milk when she wasn’t looking. She went into convulsions and foamed at the mouth. I didn’t kill her, though.”

Louise was part of colored society. She had money and a husband who provided. Why was she here talking with common criminals? “My husband cheated on me and now everyone knows,” whimpered Louise.

The reptile in Grant perceived a weakness in character. With a slit in her eye, Grant said, “You can’t put your life back together. The pieces are lost now.”

Louise broke down and cried a deep cry. Grant felt nothing. “Sometimes, suicide makes sense. You f—k up and that is the end of it,” explained Grant. “Once you kill, you can’t go back.” Grant moved closer to Louise and whispered in her ear: “I will help you. You know you want to do it.” Louise wept. Nothing made sense anymore. “Tonight, when the guards are away, I will help you,” promised Grant.

“Thank you, I need a friend,” said Louise.

* Sheriff Sumner knocked on the Nell door.

“William C.! William C.! It’s Sheriff Sumner.”

William C. came to the door. He was still in shock over the hanging of George Langston and the death threat to his friend, James.

“William C., I want you to sit down,” said Sheriff Sumner. William C. offered no resistance. He was numb inside. “Your mother is dead. She hung herself Tuesday night.”

He could not cry anymore. He hated his mother. He loved his mother. You could not mourn someone you hated, and yet here was the mourning, arriving uninvited and undeniable.

Out of instinct, William C. ran to hug Little Alex.

“If there is anything I can do for you or your family,” said Sheriff Sumner. “I am sorry for your loss.”

The Sheriff left this house of Gotterdammerung.

Returning to his office, the Sheriff returned to his review of the evidence. The handwritten note meant the hanging of Langston was personal. And was tied to the admission of the first black lawyer to the local bar. But who was behind it all?

*

It was one thing for William Babbit Haynes, a passing for white law clerk who was a stranger, to come to a watery end off the coast of South Carolina. The Chief Justice gave the unfortunate demise of Haynes no second thought. But George, he knew George. He knew the thousand and one ways in which George had researched case law, handled administrative affairs around the office. They had dined together at the Spottswood Cafe over the years. And now the image of a public hanging he ordered of someone close to him was more than the Chief Justice could bear.

He felt sick to his stomach with guilt. What had he done? To save his own skin?

He couldn’t unburden himself with anyone. Only his mortal foe, Senator Lynch, knew the truth. The Chief Justice was compromised for the rest of his life. The most important man in the state judicial system was a compromised man.

As he tried to fall asleep his mind raced with thoughts. I’m a decent man. I enabled cruelty. I’m still a decent man all things considered. I caused a good man to be hung on the Boston Common. The racing thoughts would not give the Chief Justice rest. Was his whole life a lie? Who was he at his center, his core? Was he a good man?

*

Aware that the Chief Justice was a weakened and compromised man, Senator Lynch began his final campaign against James Moore Scott. The following week, Lynch filed papers in the Court of Common Pleas challenging the admission of James to the state bar as unconstitutional. Lynch argued that a black man had no rights a white man was bound to respect under the U.S. Constitution. Black men were not citizens of the United States of America. The force of the Supremacy Clause preempted any actions by subordinate states to the contrary. The admission of a black man as a constructive white man violated the Constitution. Lynch argued when the Constitution was written, Black people were “beings of an inferior order” and were never intended to be included as citizens. The constructive white man fiction was a ruse around the clear intent of the Founding Fathers.

Lynch then filed for an emergency review by the Massachusetts State Supreme Court.

In his demoralized state, the Chief Justice decided he could not run from the plain issue at hand: uphold the “constructive white man” ruling or admit it was a racist compromise and that James Moore Scott was admitted in error.

*

As Sheriff Sumner examined the handwritten note pinned to George Langston, he held the note up to the light and noticed a faint impression. It was as if someone had scribbled the words “JAMES MOORE SCOTT - YOU ARE NEXT” on an irregular surface. Sumner took a quill and etched out the imprint underneath the note. It was the seal of the U.S. Senate!

Sumner’s suspicions led in one direction.

An unexpected break occurred in the case when a stevedore worker sympathetic to the abolitionists noticed a waterlogged diary washed ashore on the harbor banks. The stevedore only thought to present the diary to Sumner since the hanging of George Langston was so horrific and the name “Langston” was in the discarded diary.

Sumner reviewed what he could in the ruined diary. And it appeared to be the story of a Rainey family who had moved from Charleston, South Carolina to New Hampshire where they passed for white and married into the Langston family.

Alert now that Senator Lynch was a suspect, Sumner immediately sent out a confidential communique to all local banks in Boston. Had there been any recent transfers of large sums of money to, or from, Senator Lynch’s accounts? One bank reported a note payable to the bearer on the Senator’s account for $1,000. The underlying transaction had been processed in Charleston, South Carolina.

Another piece of evidence was the Senator’s extraordinary legal challenge to James Moore Scott’s bar admission.

The pieces of the puzzle were coming together for Sheriff Sumner. Motive was clear if Senator Lynch suspected George Langston of passing for white. But did the Senator have clear opportunity to commit or direct the crime? This investigation might shake the very foundations of the Boston legal elite.

Before confronting the Senator, Sheriff Sumner wanted a word with James.