Chapter 80

Slap!

James convinced William C. to return home for a dinner. Why be an orphan? And besides, William C. only had two parents in this world. Suppose something happened and his parents died estranged from William C.? There was no worse fate possible and James spoke from experience. And so William C. was convinced to leave his cabin by the pond, walk a half a mile to the train stop, and take the train twenty miles down to Beacon Hill.

William C. arrived early and struggled to make small talk with his mother and father. They both noticed he brought his own wrapped and packaged food from the cabin for dinner. Neither Louise nor William G. said anything.

“James, come in,” said William C. with excitement. James arrived at 5:00 p.m. The parlor table was already set for dinner. William G. and Mrs. Nell sat at opposite ends of the table. William C. unwrapped his home grown fruits and vegetables and fish before him. Little Alex had his own baby table next to Mrs. Nell.

“Good evening, William G., Mrs. Nell,” James said with lack of emotion.

“James, its good to see you again,” said William G. Mrs. Nell did not acknowledge James.

James sat in the middle of the table across from William C.

Now, James remembered why he felt so empty. He could not acknowledge his own brother as his brother. The fiction created by Uncle Alexander and William G. was that Little Alex was the child of a Nell niece (or was it a cousin?) placed for adoption with the Beacon Hill Nells as the mother could not afford to rear the baby in a proper manner. James hated lies. James hated deception.

“I heard Dean Story himself came to your house,” said William G.

“Yes, sir.”

“The more important point,” interrupted William C., “is the Law School rejected James because of his skin color.”

“I was just appreciating the drama of the moment,” said William G.

“I think we have had enough drama in our lives,” said Mrs. Nell as she fed oatmeal to Little Alex. William G. went silent.

“I admire your persistence, James, but for what cause? Even if you do the impossible and find someone to train you and even if the state bar allows you to take a bar examination and even if you pass the bar examination, what will you have achieved? You will have earned the right to swear allegiance to a slave document. How does this elevate the race?” asked William C.

“We’ve had this argument before. For the love of all that is holy, say something new, please.”

William G. remained quiet, a most unnatural state of affairs for him. Some of his spirit had been suffocated during James’s time in college. He only smiled when looking upon Little Alex.

“When I was in my Constitutional Law class, I remembered reviewing every line of the Constitution. I wanted to see where it said I was a second-class citizen because I was a colored American. William C., I did not read my second-class citizenship anywhere on the face of the Constitution. Evil men have twisted the Constitution into a pro-slavery document but twisting says more about the motives of the evil men than the spirit of the Constitution,” James said.

William C. and James continued this back and forth for some time. James was so glad he had come over for support despite his reservations. He was just about to quote from Volume III of Justice Story’s Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States when he heard a slap!