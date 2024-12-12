Chapter 56

The Decision

"Mrs. Nell, what a pleasant surprise! Please have a seat. May I offer you a beverage? Tea?" asked Sheriff Sumner. Sheriff Sumner treated all black citizens with dignity and respect. His deference was acute when dealing with black leaders, particularly after the attempted kidnapping of Mary Twilight Scott. While the Sheriff did not know Mrs. Louise Cooper Nell, the spouse of the most prominent black abolitionist in Boston carried instant cache in the Sheriff's Office.

"How is William G. these days?" asked the Sheriff.

Louise was not in her element amongst law books and treatises. She saw what seemed like a sea of words on the shelves The scribbles taunted Louise.

"Mr. Sheriff, that is what I want to talk about. Can we close your door?" asked Louise.

"Why, of course, Mrs. Nell," said Sheriff Sumner. The Sheriff took pains to call Louise by her married name because first names could be regarded as a sign of disrespect among colored people.

"Mr. Sheriff, I want to report a case of alienation of affections." Few things surprised a major city sheriff but Louise's opening statement grabbed the Sheriff's attention.

"A case of alienation of affections?" asked the Sheriff to confirm that he had heard right.

"That's right -- a case of alienation of affections," repeated Louise. Louise was certain of her legal terms because of the wayward ways of her brothers, married and otherwise. "I discovered this note in the vest pocket of my husband a few months ago. I can't read so I didn't know what it said. I gave the note to my baby sister, Lourine Cooper, who can read. What she said indicated my husband had been seduced by Mary Twilight Scott." The Sheriff's mouth dropped wide open. The late Ted Scott, a civic leader and wealthy colored man, had been the best friend of William G. Now, William G.'s attentiveness to Mrs. Scott on the slave ship made sense.

"Continue," said the Sheriff, as he started to take notes.

"Well, I was disturbed. I presented the note to my husband. He assured me Lourine had made up a fiction. In reality, the note was a dry business correspondence between Mary and my husband. I trusted my husband but I also trusted my baby sister. In the business world, it is important to get third opinions. I did so. I had my well-educated son, William C....."

"Yes, yes, I know William C. William C.'s a very bright young man. You should be proud of him," interrupted the Sheriff.

"Yes, I am. Thank you," said Louise. "William C. read the letter to me and confirmed the reading of my baby sister."

"Can I see the note," asked the Sheriff.

"Yes, here's the note," said Louise as she handed the note to the Sheriff.

The Sheriff read the handwritten note. It was a love note but did it show actionable intent on Mary's behalf to seduce William G.? "What do you want to do, Mrs. Nell?"

"Mr. Sheriff, my husband and I don't always get along. But no woman has the right to alienate the affections of a married man. I want three things. First, I want you, and you alone, to investigate Mary Twilight Scott for evidence of alienation of affections. Second, your investigation must be of the highest secrecy because of the public profile of my husband and son. Third, I want your word you will destroy all evidence of your investigation after you have shared your findings with me. You will report to me."

"Can I have a few days to decide?" asked the Sheriff.

"You may have three days. Good day, Mr. Sheriff."

Louise left the Sheriff's Office in the same business like manner she had arrived. She did not tear up. She did not appear emotional. She had a plan.