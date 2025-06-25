Chapter 83

The Price of Heaven is Surrender

That Sunday evening, Chief Justice White passed Joseph Jenkins Roberts on a Beacon Hill street. Neither man recognized the other. Roberts was lost in his thoughts as he made his way for the first time to the African Meeting House. Roberts chose Sunday evening as the time, and the African Meeting House as the place, where he would address the local colored people. The audience waiting for Roberts was large and imposing. James had figured Roberts as a merchant and political supplant. But Roberts showed rare eloquence as he spoke to James’ friends and neighbors, moving them with images of a colored world free of prejudice where men could succeed in life. Upon the close of his address, the audience seemed moved with emotion. James saw tears in the eyes of the young and old. Such was the thirst for a better life.

In the spirit of the evening, Roberts deferred any collection and donation for the ACS. He said he would stay in Boston during the week, going from house to house like the politician that he was collecting contributions for the cause. The church choir sung a powerful rendition of “Amazing Grace”: I Once was Lost But Now Am Found.

James opposed everything Roberts said. We could not give up on America! He begged Rev. Givens for leave to say a few words. Out of respect for all James had done and wanted to do, Rev. Givens gave James the floor. James walked to the podium and looked out upon colored faces he had known since birth. Floyd Patterson sat in the right pew five rows from the back. William G. sat in the right pew three rows from the front. William C. sat at the opposite end of the pew from his father. Mrs. Nell was home with Little Alex.

“I am no stranger to this church. Many of you knew my father and mother. I fear Mr. Roberts is a stranger to his people. You see, part of being a colored American is heartbreak, sadness, injustice and despair. That is our lot in life. It is the colored condition. Being a colored American also means Sunday service at the African Meeting House, going to school at the Smith School, reading The Liberator for news of the latest outrage and the latest triumph over prejudice. We are bound together by struggle in the land of our ancestors. Our people were there at the Boston Massacre. We were there with Washington at the Battle of Brooklyn. We were there with Ethan Allen at the Battle of Fort Ticonderoga. And, yes, we were there side by side with Hamilton at Yorktown. All praise to the First Rhode Island Regiment! We have invested too much in this land of our ancestors to turn back now,” James said.

“If I left Beacon Hill tomorrow for the comforts of Mother Africa, yes, I could have riches beyond my wildest dreams. I could be a Founding Father and give birth to a Liberian dynasty. But I would be hollow inside because I would have allowed the enemy to define for me my nationhood, my manhood, my identity as a child of colored Americans. No, sir! Mr. Roberts has chosen to leave his brothers and sisters – both free and slave. That is his choice. My heart is in the streets of Beacon Hill. I will rise and fall with my fellow colored Americans. I would rather be the first black lawyer in the United States than the first black lawyer secreted away in a foreign land,” he said.

“Reject the ACS and see Roberts for what he is – a colored man whose heart was broken by Virginia prejudice and believes he has found heaven in surrender,” roared James.

The applause was deafening.

The next day, a letter from the ACS appeared under James’ front door.