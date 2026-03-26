Chapter 119

Your Grandfather’s Journal

The morning after William G.’s death, the Chief Justice summoned his clerk. “I’m going to grant Loring’s motion,” he said. Clerk George Langston tried to suppress his smile but he could not. Every impulse told Langston this was the right decision for the Commonwealth and for the Chief Justice’s legacy. “The rules for admission to the Bar do not require uniform citizenship irrespective of color. There is precedent for the Commonwealth to impose differential criminal punishment due to color and the same logic can be applied to examination for the bar,” reasoned the Chief Justice. So much legal history had been made in these chambers. Langston thought, one day, historians of black legal history would write about this day. “Write up an Order Granting Motion for my signature.”

The death of William G. Nell weighed on the Chief Justice. If Lynch was bold enough to orchestrate that, what would denying James accomplish? Perhaps granting the examination — on unequal terms, carefully controlled — would satisfy both justice and order.

Langston ran to his office to prepare the Order. The more he thought about it, the more Langston felt his boss would win the battle for the future over his sworn enemy, Senator Lynch. There was no future in slavery. The French and the British had begun the legal process of emancipation. It was just a matter of time before the abolitionists in the United States rode the same historical trends to victory.

Within the hour, the Order issued. There was grumbling from some quarters about the irregular speed of the decision. No hearing. No oral argument. Just a written order. But, for the most part, there was an acceptance that a colored lawyer was inevitable albeit on unequal terms. There was rejoicing at the Law Office of Elias Gray Loring. Anticipation coursed through the veins of the colored neighborhood. Only the Office of Senator Lynch revealed no emotion.

That evening as Langston worked on his biography of his grandfather, Adam Rainey, he tried one more time to approach his grandmother, Beverly, about specific details. Was grandfather Rainey an orphan? Had he been adopted? Who were his parents? Beverly refused to say anything. She did not know. She could not say.

“Why do you torment me with these questions?” she asked. “I don’t know the answers.” Langston did not believe his grandmother. Something in her manner echoed with Langston. He knew how dishonest witnesses carried themselves in court. Oftentimes, the dishonest would stonewall and disclaim knowledge of the obvious. Had his grandmother been a witness on the witness stand, he would have impeached the credibility of his grandmother.

“Are you sure you don’t know anything, grandma?” asked Langston.

“Granddaddy has passed away. You are the only one left who knew granddaddy. If you pass away and never tell what you know, then grandfather will die again because his truth will be lost forever,” pleaded Langston.

Beverly was a religious woman. And something about the death of truth resonated with her. She took a deep breath as if relieving herself of a buried indiscretion. “When your grandfather was young, he was a handsome man – black silky hair, startling blue eyes, narrow lips. He died as your mother and I held his hand.”

Langston’s grandmother rambled but he knew rambling was her way of talking about uncomfortable truths. She circled around and around before hitting her mark.

“He died of pneumonia, you know. I didn’t want the truth to die with him. I made him tell,” Beverly said.

“Tell what, grandma?” asked Langston.

“If you wanted to keep the truth from dying with you, is there anything you would want your daughter to know,” Beverly recalled saying. “Your granddaddy was a stubborn man who cared about appearances.”

“What was it grandma? Did granddad have children out-of-wedlock? Was he an orphan?” Langston asked.

“I gave your granddad permission to tell. I said he was dying and the truth should not die with him,” said Beverly.

“Say it, grandma,” Langston said.

‘I said to your mother her father had a great, awful secret he kept buried from his childhood. Your mother said, “how can I know my father if I know nothing about his family?”

“Say it, grandma! No more rambling!” demanded Langston.

Beverly looked at her grandson, her accomplished lawyer grandson, in the eye with caring. “Your grandfather was a Negro.”

Langston’s world came to a halt. His breath caught. The room seemed to tilt. “What?” The word came out as a whisper. His mind refused to accept such a thing. No one in the family looked black. He had no black blood in his veins. His hair was not kinky. His nose was not broad. His grandma must be senile.

“Of course, grandma,” said Langston to humor his grandma. “And you are the Queen of England.”

“If you go to Charleston, South Carolina, you will find a colored barber who works at The Mill House. That barber’s name is Edward L. Rainey. He is your grandfather’s youngest brother.”

In the world of the law, a witness who can provide vivid, specific details of an incident is to be credited as credible. Beverly had gone down that route, unprompted, and provided details that would pan out or not. The curious Langston lost curiosity but his grandmother felt relieved. The truth would not die with her.

“Your grandfather had mixed blood. His parents were octoroons from Charleston where race-mixing had been common before the Revolution. To get work, your grandfather’s parents passed for white. They moved to New Hampshire where whites were not familiar with white-appearing colored people. They never saw their colored relations back in South Carolina, so their real race could remain a secret. Your grandfather became a white man in New Hampshire,” revealed Beverly.

“George, I want to get something for you. Wait here for just a moment,” said Beverly. She rose and went up into the attic. She blew off dust from an old treasure chest belonging to her deceased husband. She opened the chest and rummaged around until she found an old childhood journal kept by Adam. She locked the chest and returned downstairs.

“Here’s an old journal of your grandfather’s. He moved to New Hampshire when he was ten. I hope it gives you peace,” offered Beverly.

Langston took the journal labeled “Journal of Adam Rainey, col.” The abbrevation stopped him cold. “Colored.” His grandfather had written it himself, in his own hand, claiming an identity he would later deny. Langston opened up the pages and traveled down in time to his grandfather’s childhood. He thanked his grandma for the journal and started to read it. He stayed up until 4 in the morning reading the journal of a young colored boy, picked on by both white and black kids in Charleston, South Carolina.

A boy who, in every way that mattered, was Langston’s grandfather. And Langston wept.