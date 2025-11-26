Chapter 104

Ahead of His Time

“Are you James Moore Scott?” asked the black stranger.

“Yes, I am,” James said. James watched the stranger for any sign of weapon or aggression. James also saw William G. and William C. draw closer to the podium.

The stranger began to withdraw something from his jacket pocket.

“Slow there,” warned William G.

The stranger in methodical manner drew from his pocket papers, legal papers. “Consider yourself served, Mr. Scott.” And then the stranger left as he had arrived.

James opened the papers. It was a summons to show cause why James should not be in violation of restraint against trade punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail. “What is it?” asked William G.

“Montgomery has sued me for restraint of trade. I guess word travels fast in Boston. Nothing to worry about. Number one, the matter is not ripe. There has been no restraint of Montgomery’s trade yet. Number two, I have freedom of speech under the Constitution. And number three, there is ample precedent for boycotts to achieve racial justice,” James said.

“We get these suits all the time from the railroad companies. Nothing comes of them,” assured William C.

“I agree,” weighed in William G. James left the meeting that night empowered. He was learning the language of the law. Montgomery’s clumsy attempt to silence James just renewed his confidence in his ability to practice law.

The meeting ended that night with no decision on boycotting Montgomery. William C. said to James he was ahead of his time.As the two walked away from the hall, William C.’s thoughts turned to Greek mythology. How was it that Titans could be overthrown by the God Zeus? Are some Gods more powerful than other Gods? Is twilight for Titan twilight for Zeus?