Chapter 66

Under the Candlelight

James received a letter from his mother on February 9, 1839. She could no longer pay his college tuition due to the economy. His life went into a tailspin. All he had worked for was gone. He dropped to his knees and asked the Lord why? James prayed his struggle wouldn’t end this way, dashed on the shoals of a distant economic depression. His worst fears were coming true. Would they lose the house? Would Mother have to work? And what work was she qualified to do? It all seemed like one horrible nightmare. He walked around Salisbury in a stupor. He had given it his all and still everything could be taken away from him. For the first time, James lost faith in the lessons learned at home.

That evening at supper, he couldn’t hide his feelings.

“James, you seem troubled. What’s the matter?” asked Mrs. Whipple.

“I must leave school at the end of this term. My mother can’t afford the tuition,” he said.

Professor Whipple removed his eyeglasses and placed them on the table beside his soup cup. “What do you mean, your mother can’t afford tuition?” asked Professor Whipple.

“The depression has curtailed business at the barbershop. Customers are less willing to pay for high-end shaves. It’s no one’s fault,” James said.

Professor Whipple refused to accept the news. “Your success means too much to too many people. Surely, your mother must have friends, business acquaintances, who can come to her aid,” said Professor Whipple.

“My mother’s a proud woman. She cares about appearances. She would never want people on Beacon Hill to know times are tight.”

The news didn’t sit well with Professor Whipple. Throughout dinner, he asked James about his hopes, his dreams, his struggles, his inspirations. James went to sleep in low spirits. He dreamed his mother and James were living on the streets of Beacon Hill, homeless with no food, no clothes, just alone without a friend. Just another colored family come to a tragic end. Had James awakened at midnight, he would have seen Professor Whipple in the parlor writing a letter by candlelight to Uncle Alexander.