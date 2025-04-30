Chapter 75

Practice Law in Boston

On June 6, 1841, James Moore Scott graduated from Salisbury College in the top ten percent of his class. It was a warm day with scattered clouds in an otherwise blue sky. Reporters from several regional newspapers and The Liberator came to record the event. William C. covered the event for The Liberator.

When it came time for the commencement ceremony, James hurried to his seat with his classmates. The only colored faces in the audience were those of his Uncle Alexander and William C.

The commencement program began with an address by the College President. He reminded the graduates they were the leaders – the ministers, the teachers, the public servants – of the future. Graduates had an obligation to be of service to their fellow man. To those whom much was given would much be expected. After dutiful applause, the Salisbury Choir sang the school song Moonlight in Vermont. James thought of his mother’s love for country lanes under evening skies. Much to his surprise, his senior classmates had chosen James as Class Orator by secret ballot. The President said James’ oratory in Constitutional Law class first year and his advocacy against the race petition his second year had garnered him the award. President Bates asked James to say a few words. James felt weak in his knees. He stepped towards the podium and looked over a sea of white faces, his classmates, his professors, his friends.

"Today is a day of days for all of us. We came here to Salisbury four years ago strangers to one another. We have grown to know one another, to respect one another, to honor one another. I am honored by your selection as Class Orator. I wish my father, Theodore Moore Scott, and my mother, Mary Twilight Scott, had lived to see this day. They would have been so proud."

James looked upon the faculty and noticed Robinson had left the ceremony when James began to speak. Typical.

"Professor Robinson left the ceremony when I began to speak.

Let him be. He represents the past. You and I are the future. We are the future teachers, ministers, and public servants. My friends, we all remember the stigma of Colored Mondays. We recall the stench of prejudice. We also remember grace under pressure, that strength of character triumphed in the end. We remember the odious petition to bar admission to students because of skin color and how we came together to reject those uncivilized ideas from the past. As we go out into the world and make our way, remember what I might call “The Salisbury Way.” It is a way of living rooted in the Golden Rule. Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. Beneath every skin color is a man equal in character to every other man. Only the circumstances of life keep us apart.

Oftentimes, my father, a major abolitionist, would come home tired and weary at night. He owned a bustling barbershop but he worked well into the evenings and nights with the Anti-Slavery Society and the African Education Society. I would ask 'Why, Father, do you work so hard for slaves you do not even know?' He would look at me and said, 'Until black freedom is equal to white freedom, then no one is free.' As he would sip Middleburg tea by the parlor fireplace, he would always say 'Here’s to the coming of a better time.'

I leave you with his words of farewell etched on his tombstone:

To the Coming of a Better Time."

The applause rang in his ears as James sat down.

As the program concluded, James overheard two parents talking. One parent said James had the makings of an orator and a fine future. The other parent disagreed, saying “but what will he do? He will have to move to Canada or the West Indies to find work.”

James interjected himself into their conversation by saying, “I plan to practice law in Boston.”