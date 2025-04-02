Chapter 71

The Cabin in the Woods

Had he been of less conviction, he might have made his peace with civilized life. He might have suppressed awareness of American Slavery hundreds of miles away down South. He might have seen what others saw all around him, a free black neighborhood on the uptrend, a strong and vibrant African Meeting House filling the streets with colored purpose and spiritual meaning, radical whites committed to abolition, a friend aiming to break the color line in the law. There was so much to perceive as good and positive in Boston in 1839.

It has been said colored consciousness is suffused with fatalism. That the fatalism was impressed on the black psyche when the first Angolan was captured in the hinterland, ripped from all he knew and loved, packed into the suffocating hold of a slave vessel, transported to an alien land, and sold to the highest bidder, broken in as one might tame a rebellious horse. Multiple this one story by hundreds of thousands over 200 years and one created a people powerless to do anything. It was a bed warmer’s submission to fate in Charlotte County, Virginia in 1831, the castration of a runaway in the adjoining county the following month, the brutal disfigurement of a beautiful mulatto girl in Charleston, South Carolina the following year – all of these experiences multiplied by a million souls gave rise to a pathos of submission to fate, that one’s children and grandchildren would know the same fate until the end of time. Fate was out of one’s control as colored men and women.

The universe gave William Cooper Nell a different character. He did not accept the world as it was just because. He saw clearly the dollar as an instrument of the slave trade. Slaves were traded in dollars. Those dollars bled throughout the South and into the Mid-Atlantic and even New England. He felt a burning revulsion that his own flesh and blood trafficked in slaves. The incongruence maddened him. He needed solitude for his own peace of mind. How could one live an authentic life as the son of a colored abolitionist and the grandson of a colored slave owner? These were the questions awaiting William C. as he turned off the candlelight at night to the sounds of croaking bullfrogs around the pond.

As he rested in bed in the dark, he could hear the strong winds outside and the lapping waves of the pond and creatures of the night. William C. thought it ironic. For him, it was a time of repose as sleep drew near. But for the foxes and skunks and rabbits, the cover of darkness emboldened predators and prey alike.

When morning came and the rays of sun heralded a new day, William C. opened his eyes. He was no closer to reconciling his abolitionist and slave owner blood line but his soul was refreshed in the presence of the rising mist on the pond. The rising mist reminded him of how General Washington had fled from Brooklyn under the cover of a rising fog. And that rising fog allowed the patriots to fight for freedom another day. William C. ate a breakfast of dried fruit and apple cider before heading into Concord for supplies.

When William C. returned to his cabin, he had various signs of welcome from passing visitors. Mr. Emerson had left a short note of well wishes on his front door. Mrs. Richmond had left a bunch of wild flowers by the bottom of his front window. A basket of brown bread and fruit and hard candies were left by the Concord chapter of the Anti-Slavery Society. Even in the woods, William C. was never completely alone. Of course, there was town gossip about his mother’s presence at the Concord Jail and the fight over being bailed out with slave dollars and this only furthered William C.’s reputation as a mystic or hermit of conscience.

William C. sat down at his writing desk and read Letters on Slavery (1826) by Rev. John Rankin. Garrison always said Letters on Slavery inspired him to take up the anti-slavery crusade. Now, William C. had the time and solitude to digest the genesis tract on abolition. As William C. read more and more, he was moved by the clarity of the argument, the inhumanity of the colored man as a premise, the raw urgency of abolition.

On fire with purpose and direction, William placed Letters on Slavery aside. He took out a quill pen and parchment and began to write his first essay in solitude, the Duty to Disown Slavery:

I am a grandson of a slave owner. I am a son of an abolitionist. I am a colored American duty bound to disown slavery.

What is duty?....

William C. wrote past the lunch hour and into the early evening. When he finished The Duty to Disown Slavery, he made his peace at long last with his grandmother, Susan Cooper, from Charleston, South Carolina.