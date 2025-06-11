Chapter 81

Reconsider Your Decision

Mrs. Nell had slapped Little Alex across the face and left a wound below his right eye. “I told you not to play with your food. Do you hear me? Do it again and I will slap you again!” Little Alex cowered in fear.

“Louise!” said William G.

“And what are you going to say, William G.? I’m raising this whore’s, excuse me, this child. He needs to learn respect and discipline before it’s too late.”

James thought to himself – “You strike my brother again, you witch, and you will have to deal with me!” She was a coward. Only a coward would strike the weak and unsuspecting. James wanted to take Little Alex home with him that night, right then and there. “Mrs. Nell, perhaps I can help?” James asked as he walked towards Little Alex and lifted him up from his table. James hugged him and rubbed his back. Little Alex wept and placed his thumb in his mouth. My God, what was happening here? James walked into another room with Little Alex, bouncing him on his shoulder for comfort. Little Alex looked at James with his mother’s eyes and his little Twilight nose. James began to tear up. “Little Alex, pay her no mind. I want you to know you come from strong people, people who can read and write, college men. You bear the name of a famous colored man. Your grandparents laid the foundation for their children as solid as the hills. I am your brother. Never forget that. Ever!” Little Alex clapped his hands together and smiled a politician’s smile. James hugged him again.

James returned to the parlor and shot Mrs. Nell a cold stare.

“James, what about the American Colonization Society?” asked William C.

Ideas about the removal of free backs culminated in the creation of the American Colonization Society (ACS) on December 21, 1816. The founders were Henry Clay, John Randolph, and Richard Bland. The predominant members were abolitionists and philanthropists who wanted free blacks and their descendants to enjoy the benefits of expatriation to Africa. Slaveholders from the Lower South were not as active perhaps because few free blacks lived in the Deep South. Henry Clay believed mixing of free blacks and free whites was impossible due to color prejudice. The best option for free blacks was emigration to Africa. The ACS sponsored colonies of free blacks in Liberia, a cultural beachhead against African traditions and cultures.

“William C., I love my country too much to leave it,” James said.

“You love a country that denies you the equal pursuit of happiness. You love a country that segregates you from birth to death. You love a country that considers your very existence as a free black man a problem,” said William C.

“Do you support the ACS?” James asked.

“I don’t. I believe in equality here on American soil. But I’m not you. If you’re driven to become a lawyer at all costs, maybe the cost would be expatriation.”

James considered William C.’s point but why should James, a descendant of patriots, leave his country to pursue a profession? If he were white, they would not be having this conversation.

James left supper with William C.’s argument ringing in his ears. James kissed Little Alex and he said, “Bye-Bye” to James.

The next morning, James woke up to singing birds and clear skies. He hopped into the kitchen and prepared a hot cup of coffee. James loved the aroma of coffee in the morning. Sometimes, the smell of the roasting coffee beans was more soothing than the taste of hot coffee on his tongue. Energized and inspired, he decided to cook eggs and bread for breakfast. As the sounds, sights and smells intoxicated him, James thought about cooking. If he were a cook, no one would question his choice. He could concentrate on being the best cook possible rather than proving to the whole world he had a right to be a cook.

James heard a knock at the front door. He wiped his hands and went in to the parlor to answer the door.

“Hello, my name is Joseph Jenkins Roberts. I’m an Agent with the American Colonization Society. Can I have a word with you?” he asked.

“Of course,” James said. “Can you share breakfast with me?” James asked.” I was just in the middle of preparing eggs and bread. Would you like some coffee? I also have apple cider, London tea and Middleburg tea.”

“I would be delighted. And coffee would be fine,” Roberts said.

James returned t the kitchen and invited Roberts to join him.

“Excuse me for asking but are you a colored man?” James asked. “I mean no offense.”

“None taken. My father was a Welsh planter. My mother was a light-skinned slave.”

“Do I hear a Virginia accent?” My father grew up near Norfolk, Virginia.”

“I was born free in Norfolk.”

“Did you know Captain James Scott or my father, Theodore Scott?” James asked.

I knew of the Scotts but your grandfather and father had moved away when I came of age,” Robert said, “Your grandmother, Fanny, and my mother, Amelia, knew one another. They were both very fair-skinned women.” Roberts took in the smells of cooking food in the mornings.

“Now, Mr. Roberts, I want to be straight with you. I take a dim view of the ACS. I’m an American and, while I appreciate the allure of emigration, I wish to make my way in the land of my birth. Can you give me a hand with these plates and cups?” James handed Roberts a few plates and cups while they walked into the parlor.

“Let me tell you my story. We share Virginia roots and a common destiny. I was born free in Norfolk, Virginia on my father’s plantation. Well, I was free in name only. I had to carry free papers on my person at all times lest a slave catcher kidnap me. I could not attend school like white free children. I could not vote. I could not serve on a jury. I could not testify against a white person in a legal proceeding. I was a slave without a master.”

Roberts walked with James as he returned to the kitchen to bring in the eggs, bread and coffee.

“How did you learn to read and write?” James asked.

“I sought out an apprenticeship in a barbershop run by William Colson, an incredible colored man. He may have been the best-educated black man in the State of Virginia. He taught me how to read and write. After work each day, he allowed me access to his private library. His private library was my college education,” Roberts said.

James respected this man. Anyone who could educate himself under those circumstances demanded respect.

“James, the worst feeling in the world is to read and be hemmed in. I could never achieve my dreams in Virginia. The restrictions were all around me. It was if white folks were more threatened by enterprising free black men than slothful black slaves. I wanted more out of life. When I heard about the American Colonization Society, a door opened wide open for my ambitions. I could be successful and prosperous in Africa. I could create a legacy for my descendants in Africa. The more and more I heard about Liberia, the more I determined to emigrate,” Roberts said.

They walked into the parlor. James served a plate and poured a cup of coffee, first for Roberts and then for himself.

“On February 9, 1829, I was born again. On that day, I set sail for Liberia. Once in the capital city of Monrovia, my brothers and I set up a trading business with the assistance of Colson. We exported palm products, camwood, and ivory to the United States and imported American goods at the company store. We made a lot of money. I was able to pay for my youngest brother to attend medical school in the States. He got his professional degree and returned to Liberia where he has a flourishing practice, said Roberts.

James listened with great interest. It all seemed like a dream – wealthy black traders, affluent black doctor, no prejudice.

“I became the High Sheriff for Liberia eight years ago and was appointed by the ACS as Vice-Governor two years ago. I challenge you, James, to name me one colored Vice-Governor or Lieutenant Governor in the United States,” said Roberts.

James could not.

“The ACS is looking for brilliant and talented forerunners for our race to cast their careers in Liberia. In Liberia, we can create a new society for the colored man. We can become the wealthy merchants, the influential doctors and lawyers, the Sheriffs and Governors. We learned about your rejection from Harvard Law School. James, you’re better qualified than many law students there at Harvard. You graduated in the top ten percent of your college class. You earned the honor of Class Orator. And you did it alone, without parents or grandparents to show you the way,” encouraged Roberts.

Roberts sipped another cup of coffee. He seemed too focused to enjoy his breakfast. His loss, James thought to himself. The eggs have just the right combination of salt and pepper.

“What are you suggesting, Mr. Roberts?”

“I have been authorized by the ACS to make you an offer. We can make your dream of becoming the first black lawyer a reality. If you agree to emigrate to Liberia and practice law, the ACS will guarantee your admission to the University of Maryland Law School. All of your tuition, room, board and incidental expenses will be paid by the ACS. Your sole obligation will be to graduate and set sail, as I did twelve years ago, for Liberia,” said Mr. Roberts.

James associated that moment with the taste of scrambled eggs and buttered bread on his tongue. Memories and the pleasures of food were never parted in his mind.

“James, this is the opportunity of a lifetime! You have a chance to be a founding father of a young, vibrant country. Think about it – as the first black lawyer, your business opportunities would be unlimited if its money you want. But suppose you want to do good and leave a legacy in the law. Who would be a more natural choice for Attorney General of Liberia one day, Dean of a Liberian law school, or even Chief Justice of a Liberian Supreme Court? Your descendants would forever honor the day their ancestor, James Moore Scott, guaranteed their secure futures in a black republic. Think about it, James!” said Roberts.

Roberts had not eaten a morsel from his plate, although he did sip another cup of coffee. James sat for a moment and considered all Roberts offered.

“Mr. Roberts, do you feel any obligation to the American slaves you left behind in Virginia?” James asked.

Roberts did not miss a beat. “I do because I am a colored man. The best way I can help American slaves is to become a black success. As a successful black man, I refute the lie that the colored man is destined to be a slave, that the colored man is incapable of more than hewing water and picking tobacco. Every dollar I make and every high office I hold gives comfort to the hopeless colored slave in Norfolk and Petersburg, Virginia.”

“Mr. Roberts, the slave can’t read. How is he going to derive comfort from your example? Is the slave master going to hold meetings on the plantation and announce the spectacular success of Joseph Jenkins Roberts in Liberia? I think not. Slaves know nothing of you or your brothers in Liberia.”

“President Tyler knows. Treasury Secretary Walter Forward knows. Senator Henry Clay knows. Powerful white men know about the wealth and prosperity we have generated in Liberia. When I travel on business to Philadelphia, I received the highest respect and dignity in accommodations because of business dealings. How can these facts not rebound to the comfort of the colored slave in some way?” asked Roberts.

“Have you heard of the old saying ‘Out of sight, out of mind?’” James asked. “My people – colored American people – would forget me. Any success on foreign soil would do little good to inspire the young colored people here on Beacon Hill. If anything, my leaving would show the futility of opposing and standing up against white prejudice. No, sir, I would rather fight for my gains inch by inch on the soil of my birth. Isn’t it better to achieve at home than in Africa?” he asked.

“James, if I had remained in Norfolk, Virginia, where would I be today? If I were lucky and fortunate, I would be running a barbershop. That is the limit of success for a colored man back home. I would not be respected in the larger world of commerce. I would not have the right to vote, let alone serve in political office at any level. I could not serve on a jury. I could not testify in court against a white man. Every day, I would have to navigate the black codes and keep my manumission papers on me at all times. And did I mention the every present danger of kidnapping back into slavery? I don’t see how that life elevates the colored man, slave or free. Ask yourself if a sentimental attachment to a white country does your people any good,” said Roberts.

“With all due respect, Mr. Roberts, that’s not the proper analysis for me. I don’t live in the South or slave country. I am a third-generation free black in Boston, one of the most progressive places to live in this country. We have the right to vote here in Boston. We can serve on juries, Slavery was abolished years ago. I can achieve here in Boston as a black lawyer. Maybe, my achievements wouldn’t be as great as on African soil but this is my home. This home is my father’s home. I would rather leave my children an American legacy than a Liberian legacy.”

Roberts looked at James with incomprehension and regret. He had offered James the keys to the kingdom. He could become a lawyer at no cost to himself and practice in a black republic. Rather than facing sneers, he would face colored colleagues and clients invested in his success.

“James, how will history view your decision today? Will your grandchildren praise your name or lament what you have done today? I can give seven days to reconsider your decision.”