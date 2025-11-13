Chapter 102

Parents at War

William C. turned the corner and walked to his parents’ home across the street from the Smith School and the African Meeting House. William C. opened the front door and walked in on his father, mother and Little Alex.

“How can I trust you again?” Louise asked.

“Didn’t I say I was sorry I hurt you?” said William G.

“Sorry isn’t good enough,” said Louise.

“Then, what are we going to do? We can’t live our lives angry at one other,” said William G.

“You cheated, not me. I’m the wronged party, not you,” said Louise.

“Then leave me, woman!” shouted William G.” Set me free or forgive me.”

“I stay with you because I’m embarrassed you cheated on me,” said Louise.

“You worry about what your family – your brothers and sisters – would think,” said William G. “That is not a good enough reason to stay married to me.”

William C. remained unnoticed by his battling parents.

“You know something. Day after day, you belittled me. You mocked me. You scorned me. Night after night, you rejected me. What was I supposed to do? You had abdicated your duties as a wife,” said William G.

“What about your duties as a husband? You were always out with Ted and his merry band of abolitionists dreaming of a better day. You paid more attention to faceless fugitives than you did to your wife. So, yes, I resented you. I resented the hell out of you!” yelled Louise.

William C. walked into his old room. His parents acknowledged his presence.

“I do the cooking. I do the cleaning. I pay the bills. I keep this house running. And you pay me back by bedding another woman,” charged Louise.

“What do you want me to do, Louise? I’ve confessed my sins and asked for your forgiveness,” said William G.

“Number one, you didn’t confess your sins until I retained Sheriff Sumner to catch your lying ass and your whore,” said Louise.

“You’re an evil woman, Louise Cooper Nell, an evil woman,” said William G.

“You haven’t seen the bitch in me yet. I want to make your life a living hell,” said Louise. “You would never leave me because you worry about appearances. The leading colored abolitionist must set a good example. Blah! Blah! Blah!” said Louise. There was no way for William G. to escape this heartache. Louise could not let it go.

“Look, woman, you can take it out on me. I am a grown man. I accept the consequences of my actions. But you cannot take out your rage on that little baby. He didn’t hurt you. He did nothing to you at all,” said William G. William C. closed the door to his room and tired to forget all he had heard. He took out a quill and parchment and began writing notes for an autobiography titled The Unquiet Mind. He let his thoughts take him away from outer strife to an inner peace of ideas. After a few moments, he no longer heard the pain of his parents but his own quest for peace at the center.

Louise took two of his fingers and pointed them at her eyes. “The eyes. It is his eyes. He has Mary’s eyes. They torment me. When I look into his eyes, I am reminded of the betrayals, all the lies. And it maddens me. Yes, I beat him with a switch but is it necessary to set his mind right. He has that woman in him and I’ll beat her out of him, if it kills me,” vowed Louise.

“Louise, what are you talking about? He’s an innocent two-year-old. He’s my son. If you see Mary in him, you should see me in him as well,” said William G.

“William G., everything about you annoys me. Your voice annoys me. Your comments annoy me. You irritate me. If you are in Little Alex, that is further cause for my irritation,” said Louise.

Little Alex woke upon hearing his name. Rather than turn to William G. and Louise, he knocked on William C.’s door. William C. opened the door and they hugged as brothers. William C. closed the door and read notes from The Unquiet Mind to Little Alex. Louise never read to Little Alex because, well, she could not read.

“As God gives me grace, I will try to be the husband I should have been all along – attentive, affectionate, helpful at home. But fighting slavery is my cause, my purpose in life. If I turned away from abolitionism, I would feel defeated,” said William G. He sought connection with Louise, some spark that might rekindle what they once had. He kissed her on the forehead. She did not pull away.

“That is all I ever wanted from you,” said Louise. “Romance.”

William G. understood.

“Mary took something that was not hers to take – my husband’s romance. Your affection and attention belonged to me by rights. And that is why I cannot forgive her, or you,” said Louise.

“You have to forgive, Louise. It is healthy and normal,” said William G.

“It is easier to hurt you than to love you,” said Louise. “Why is that?”

“I don’t know,” answered William G.

“It is easier to hurt Little Alex than to love him,” said Louise, “Why is that?”

“Those feelings are wrong,” said William G.

“I feel them, William G. I feel them so,” revealed Louise as she wept into the shoulder of William G. William G. couldn’t remember the last time Louise had rested her head on his shoulder.

“You must let it go. It’s the Christian thing to do,” said William G.

At the mention of the word “Christian,” Louise recoiled from William G.’s shoulder. “Mary was a so-called ‘Christian’ woman through and through. It didn’t stop her from stealing another woman’s husband. What good is Christianity if a Christian woman can commit adultery in broad daylight?” asked Louise. William G. didn’t have an answer for Louise.

William G. thought to himself he would rather have reared Little Alex together with Mary. They shared so much in common – intellectual curiosity, sensibility, respect for grand race ideas. He imagined coming home from a hard day at the tailor shop. Mary would greet him at the door with Little Alex in her arms. The sight of Mary’s eyes weakened him at his knees. Mary would prepare some of her finest tea for her weary abolitionist husband while he read nursery stories to Little Alex. Mary would join in the reading as well. It all seemed so wonderful…and such a fantasy. His reality was living with a betrayed spouse tasked with rearing the love child of the Other Woman.

As William C. set down his notes, Little Alex opened the bedroom door and ran into the parlor where William G. and Louise were. William C. ran after Little Alex but was too late. Little Alex ran up to Louise and asked, “Why do you hate me, Mommy?”