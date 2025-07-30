Chapter 88

A Promise is a Promise

“Stop it you two! Just stop it!” said Garrison as he separated the two of them. William C. and James stopped to catch their breath. “The enemy’s out in the streets. The slave catcher’s the enemy. The overseer’s the enemy. The slave master’s the enemy. And you two clowns are fighting one another.”

“He undercut me. I’m giving my all to find a job as a law clerk. Its bad enough I’m Colored. But he’s been planting doubts in the minds of the few white lawyers that might give me a chance,” James said.

“James, I haven’t changed. From the very first, I said it was a mistake for you to become a lawyer. And I said it was a mistake because the U.S. Constitution is a pro-slavery document. You can’t muzzle me. I will speak my mind,” said William C.

“Its one thing to speak your mind. Its another thing to undercut a colored pioneer,” James accused.

“This is ridiculous. Can’t you two find common ground?” asked Garrison.

“You hurt me, William C. I thought we were friends,” James stammered.

“I’ve been true to myself. I’m not a politician. I tell it like it is. You know that, James,” said William C.

“What I know is once you get an idea in your head you won’t let go,” James said. “You are rigid and insensitive.”

“No, I’m principled and driven,” said William C.

“Sometimes you don’t have common sense. Even if you think it’s a bad idea for me to become a lawyer, you don’t feed the beast. You don’t throw obstacles in my way by scaring off potential employers for me,” James said. James dug hard to say why William C. rubbed people the wrong way at times.

“Before you two say something you’ll regret, why don’t I propose a truce? I invite you both to my house for supper. And we can have a civil talk about what you, James, are trying to do and what you, William C., are trying to do. What do you say?” Garrison asked.

James didn’t feel like anything. His emotions were running high. He had invested months of his life in becoming a lawyer and his friend had thrown roadblocks in James’ way.

“I suppose,” James said.

“I’ll come,” said William C.

“Then shake on it,” ordered Garrison as he forced their hands together.

James walked out of The Liberator offices steamed. He saw no good to be served by talking with William C. Their respective positions were staked out. Nonetheless, James had made a promise and a promise was a promise.