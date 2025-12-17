Chapter 107

In A Huff

“I’m tired of fighting all the time. Can’t we just get along?” William G. asked Louise.

“No. You annoy me without fail,” said Louise.

“Can’t you ignore the little things,” asked William G.

“No, because the little things add up to big things. You leave the bedroom door closed at night. I like it open. You take off your shoes inside the house. I ask you to take your shoes outside the house. You leave your clothes on the floor. I ask you to place them on the clothes hanger. You just don’t care,” said Louise.

“I’m juggling my business as a tailor and my work with the Anti-Slavery Society. I work morning, noon, and night. Sometimes, I forget the little details around the house because my mind is on more important issues of fugitive slaves and public accommodations,” explained William G.

“Tell me another story. You are so overworked you can’t remember to open the bedroom door at night. How much time does that take? Five seconds? You made time to cat around with Mary, didn’t you?” accused Louise.

“Here we go again,” moaned William G. “For the umpteenth time, you have to let it go, Louise.”

“No, I don’t have to let anything go,” said Louise. “That’s the way it works when you cheat on your wife.”

“Louise, we should talk with Rev. Givens in confidence. I don’t see how we can solve this problem ourselves. We are not getting anywhere,” said William G.

“I don’t want our business out on the street,” feared Louise. “Its bad enough I have business at all that must be kept from others.”

“I will speak with Rev. Givens when I see him tonight at the African Meeting House,” said William G.

“You have another Anti-Slavery meeting?” asked Louise….

After the Anti-Slavery meeting was over that evening, William G. remained for a few words with Rev. Givens.

“Rev. Givens, can I speak with you in private?” asked William G.

“Of course,” said Rev. Givens. He walked with William G. towards the pastorate study while the two remarked upon the force and exuberance of that evening’s speaker, Frederick Douglass. They reached the office and William G. took a seat as Rev. Givens closed the door.

“What do you want to talk about?” asked Rev. Givens. Rev. Givens had worked with William G. for several years on abolitionist business. The Rev. presumed William G. wished to discuss a confidential matter about a fugitive slave and the Underground Railroad.

“Thank you for meeting with me in confidence, Rev. I have sinned in my marriage. I developed a love for Mary Scott which was returned in kind. We have a child, Little Alex,” said William G. A normal person might have been floored by the revelation but shocking confessions no longer shocked the Rev. Rumors had swirled for some time about an inappropriate relationship between William G. and Mary, so Rev. Givens took the revelation in stride.

Mary’s dying wish was that I rear our child, that Little Alex know his father. Because of my public position, Mary’s brother, Louise and I decided to create a story about Little Alex. As you know, we have told people that he’s the child of one of my wayward cousins from South Carolina,” said William G.

“William G., I am not here to judge. Only the Lord can judge. We all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,” said Rev. Givens.

“It’s my marriage. Louise refuses to forgive and forget. She finds fault with everything I say or do. She is always throwing Mary in my face,” said William G.

“Thou shalt not commit adultery. It is one of the ten commandments. When you covet another man’s wife or another woman’s husband, you break the vows given before God. The trust has been broken,” said Rev. Givens.

“Louise lashes out at Little Alex. She says she sees Mary in his eyes. I’m worried for her, for Little Alex, for us. Can we come talk to you together?” William G. asked. “We need help. I’m ashamed to admit it but it is like we are in the middle of a nightmare and we cannot wake up from it.”

“William G., I understand. The Lord will never give us more than we can handle. Can you and Louise come see me tomorrow here in my study?” asked Rev. Givens. “What about 10 o’clock?”

“Yes, we can be here at 10. It goes without saying our problems must be kept confidential,” said William G.

That night, William G. told Louise about his conversation with Rev. Givens and their appointment to see Rev. Givens. She agreed. She was not hopeful. A part of her wanted to move on beyond Mary but another part of her held on to resentment. It was the eyes, the eyes of Little Alex that vexed Louise and kept returning her to a place of frustration and anger. The eyes.

Little Alex stayed with William C. the next morning as William G. and Louise prepared to see Rev. Givens. As a big brother, William C.’s forte was not tossing a ball or play wrestling. What William C. excelled at was reading. He loved to read to Little Alex. And Little Alex showed an inclination for books, just like his big brother.

“Do you see this book?” asked William C. Little Alex nodded. “It is a commonplace book. Can you say commonplace?”

“Common…ace”

“Commonplace,” corrected William C. “This row is for English words.” William C. used his finger to move from left to right. “This row is for Greek words.” William C. again moved his finger from left to right. “And this row is for German words.” It occurred to William C. that exposing Little Alex to three languages early in life would give Little Alex a head start.

Germ…words.”

William G. and Louise were silent as they walked over to the African Meeting House across the street. In many ways, living so close to the African Meeting House was a godsend. William G. could attend Anti-Slavery meetings at the Meeting House with ease. There was never a reason to miss Sunday service. Of course, the downside was the location. It was easy for William G. to attend neighborhood meetings rather than matters at home.

William G. opened the door to the Meeting House. Louise stepped inside. William G. showed uncommon chivalry. He no longer attended to Louise in that way.

“Louise, Louise, it’s a pleasure to see you,” welcomed Rev. Givens with a genuine smile. “You are looking lovely as always.” Rev. Givens knew how to say the right thing to relax people. It came from years of ministering. “And William G., you are looking dapper as always.”

“How much is this going to cost me?” joked William G. to light laughter from Rev. Givens.

“Whatever the Lord moves you to give, said Rev. Givens. “Whatever the Lord moves you to give.” It was an old joke.

Rev. Givens offered Louise a chair. She accepted. She sat down first before William G. Rev. Givens walked around his desk and sat down facing William G. and Louise.

“I want to start by saying you two will be alright. In my experience, husbands and wives can grow apart over the years. Its just a normal part of living together. But there’s a reason you fell in love and married in the first place. I believe the Lord wants you to rediscover why. William G. has told me about your difficulties. So, I want to hear from Louise. What do you hope to accomplish today?” asked Rev. Givens.

“I am melancholy,” shared Louise.

Why are you melancholy?” asked Rev. Givens.

“Can I speak my mind?” asked Louise.

“That is the promise I made to William G. Whatever you tell me will not leave the four corners of this study.”

“Your marriage vows are supposed to mean something. Vows are a promise before God. William G. broke those vows when he cheated on me with Mary. I cannot forgive him. I know our marriage would be better if I forgave. I know forgiveness is the Christian way but I cannot forget,” revealed Louise.

“To forgive is important in life. So often someone may treat us wrong. Let’s say I’m crossing the street and a stage coach doesn’t stop. Or, I spill ink by accident on the trousers of a congregant. I forget to return a borrowed book. These are all instances where forgiveness enables us to carry on. Forgiveness boosts the spirit of the one who forgives. It feels good to forgive,” said Rev. Givens.

“We don’t forgive the murderer of babies. We send the murderer to prison and throw away the key. Or we hang ‘em. We don’t forgive the witches of Salem. We burn them at the stake. Isn’t adultery as unforgiven?” questioned Louise.

“You can’t compare my affair with Mary to murder or witchery. That is crazy talk!” said William G.

“You’ll say anything, do anything, to minimize what you did!” shot back Louise.

“You’re living in the past, Louise. Mary is dead. You are haunted by a ghost!” said William G.

“Louise, it is a good thing to live in the here and now. It is not good to relive past wrongs over and over again. The Good Book would not have us live in the past,” said Rev. Givens.

“It is sick. It is sick,” said William G.

“Bite your tongue,” said Louise. “Or I will bite it for you.”

“It has been three years, Louise. Three years,” sighed William G.

“Why do we always seem to fight?” asked Louise.

“Because you are crazy and won’t let go,” said William G.

“William G.! Louise! Please!” said Rev. Givens.

“I can’t shut my eyes and make it all disappear,” said Louise.

“You must,” said William G.

“I will not,” said Louise.

“You keep fixating on things that are dead,” said William G.

“This meeting is over!” shouted Louise. “Walk home by yourself, William G. Good day, Rev. Givens.” Louise gathered her things and stormed out of the study in a huff.