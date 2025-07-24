Chapter 87

Caring for Orphans

In his free time when he was in Boston, Senator Lynch continued to visit the orphanage which housed nearly two hundred children. The plight of the orphan gnawed at his insides. As he sat on the courtyard bench and listened to the scrubby boys and lads, he didn’t see color so much as innocent souls in need for love. He continued to donate his time and money to the motherless and fatherless children.

Senator Lynch purchased for his office wall a painting Caring for Orphans by Dutch artist Jan de Bray. A 1663 art piece, Caring for Orphans never failed to pull up something within the Senator’s soul time and time and time again. The painting depicted seven orphans being clothed, served drink, and offered bread by three caring women and two compassionate men. Curious about the artist, Senator Lynch imagined a creative life of splendor for one who had created such beauty on canvass. The reality was De Bray had lived in Haarlem and died a bankrupt in 1663, the year he created Caring for Orphans.

Each time, the Senator looked up from his correspondence or his meetings with constituents, he looked upon the oil painting and felt fullness, an overflow within.

One day, Father Clarke paid the Senator a visit in his office. “What a beautiful, divine painting!” exclaimed Father Clarke. “It’s called Caring for Orphans. I like how the children are being helped out of rags into new blue and red orphanage uniforms,” Senator Lynch mused with pride as if he had painted the scenery himself.

“You may not appreciate this but the painting captures three of the seven Christian works of mercy: (1) feeding the hungry, (2) giving water to the thirsty, (3) clothing the naked,” professed the Father.

“I was not aware of those works of mercy but the scene never fails to move me.”

“You are a Christian man, are you not?” asked Father Clarke.

“Of course, I am. You know, I am,” replied the Senator.

“You are always so tender with the orphans. Why are you so harsh with the colored man? Is your heart not open to their plight as well?” asked the father.

The Senator bristled. Something came up from the deepest recesses of his brain. He knew only one way to be in the world. “We should always be tender with orphans. They are fatherless and motherless through no fault of their own.”

“If our hearts should go out to the orphan, why shouldn’t our hearts go out to the colored man? His skin is burnished through no fault of his own,” reasoned Father Clarke.

“Because the colored man is cursed. He is a scourge on society. He weakens us except to the extent he tailors our clothes, builds our furniture, cleans our parlor tables, shaves our beards. The aim of an ambitious colored boy should be to be indispensable to his master. There’s a frontier worthy of pursuit. But no, there is no place for the colored man in our businesses as a clerk or as a lawyer in our courts,” lectured the Senator. “Is that what you were getting at, Father, the underground movement to instill a colored lawyer in the local Bar?”

“Keeping people divided into their racial groups can do nothing but bear bitter fruit,” rejoined Father Clarke. “Why shouldn’t talent and character be colorblind?” Father Clarke paused for dramatic effect. “Why are you so obsessed with demonizing the colored man?”

“When I look at a destitute colored man in the street or the alleyway, I see God’s divine hand,” revealed the Senator. “When I see an orphan in the street, I place myself in his situation and know that, but for the grace of God, that orphan on the street could have been me.”

Father Clarke tried one last tack. “I hear that colored men attend colleges in Paris, France. There are even colored students in law school in Paris. Sheriff Sumner’s son, Charles, told me about the integrated law schools he saw on the Champ Elysee. If colored can study to become lawyers in Paris, why can’t they study to become lawyers here in Boston?”

“That’s a good question. It’s a contradictory doctrine, isn’t it? What is suitable for the Parisian isn’t suitable for the American. The French have always been open to breeding with the Indian and the colored woman. They’ve had Quadroon balls in New Orleans since 1805. Many of these colored college and law students are sons of Frenchmen. The English and Scot-Irish hewed to sticking with our own kind. We don’t have the same history of relations and feelings across the race line. Being English meant a social distance from the Negro, not so much for the Frenchman.”

“And why do you care so much for the orphan? Why could you never place yourself in the situation of the colored man?” asked Father Clarke.

“Because I am an orphan. I’m not colored.”