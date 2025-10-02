Chapter 97

The Self-Reliant Scholar of Greek

There was a knock on the door. The mail carrier looked around and whistled to himself. No answer. He knocked again on the front door. “One moment, please,” came a voice from inside as William C. placed the finishing touches on his latest essay draft, A Change Has Come Over Me.

William C. opened the door.

“You live here?” asked the mail carrier.

“Yes,” answered William C.

“Well, I have a package from the Corks and Curls Bookstore for you.”

“Thank you very much. I enjoy it out here. Quiet, solitude.”

“To each his own,” remarked the carrier as he handed over the package.

“Good day.”

William C. closed his door and returned to his writing desk. He opened up the brown wrapping paper and read the title of his new book, Plato’s Apology of Socrates (399 B.C.). For the past several months, William C. had fallen into a daily routine. Four hours a day in the morning, he wrote essays about restrictions imposed on colored people as a source of creative power. From his distinctiveness grew his inspiration, his way of seeing himself. There were moments in history when one had to be suffused with authenticity and he was living through one of those times in the early 1840s.

His heart beat faster as he thought about his calling to write. He could never forget that colored people and their suffering created his work.

In the evenings for four hours at a stretch, he continued to teach himself Greek. He had set aside a week to learn the Greek alphabet. Once he had mastered the alphabet, he set upon learning word order and grammar. It was like learning math. One concept built upon another. There were quirky rules of pronunciation like different accents. There was an acute accent on any of the last 3 syllables and a grave accent only on the first syllabus.

He opened up Plato’s Apology of Socrates and slowly pulled it all together:

Apología tou Plátona tou Sokráti [Translation: Plato’s Apology of Socrates]

Pós, eseís, oi ándres tis Athínas, échete pligeí apó tous katigoroúmenous mou, den xéro.

[Translation: How you, men of Athens, have been affected by my accusers, I do not know.]

Before closing up Apology of Socrates, a phrase caught William C.’s eye like an attractive woman might catch one’s eye during church service. θεῶν δύσις (theōn dysis) - “decline/setting of the gods” - This uses δύσις, the same word used for sunset. Twilight as sunset, not sunrise. He thought of the Twilight family and whether the family was destined for sunset or sunrise.

In a fair world, William C. and James might have learned ancient Greek at the colored Smith School together. The world was not fair. And so William C. taught himself ancient Greek by the serenity of Concord Pond.