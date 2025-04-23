Chapter 74

You're Not An Orphan

“Mister, you’re not an orphan.”

The little boy all of eight years old confronted Lynch sitting on the bench in the Orphanage courtyard.

“Little boy, what’s your name?”

“Samuel. My sister’s name is Charlotte. And you’re not an orphan.”

“My parents both passed away when I was a child,” explained Lynch. Lynch recognized the rage and anger in the little boy. Lynch called it “Orphan Rage” and the only cure was an open heart to an orphan’s pain.

“How old were you when they died?” challenged the boy.

“I was sixteen.”

“You were a man. I was four and Charlotte was two. You don’t know us. I can’t remember my mother’s face,” and as he said the words the brave veneer gave way to sadness. “You’re a phony.”

“You’re never too old to feel the loss of a parent. The pain never goes away.”

Father Clarke walked up to rescue Lynch from the situation. “A baby comes into the world expecting someone to take care of them and invest in them. When that doesn’t happen….,” Father Clarke began to explain.

“I feel so angry my heart turns to fire,” threw out the boy before running away from his feelings.

“Anyone who had a heart would take that little boy in their arms and love him,” revealed Lynch to Father Clarke.

“The real tragedy is love doesn’t always work. There are orphans who are so hurt, it saddens me to say. Some orphans will say ‘I respond better when you hit me or smack me around. When you show me love, compassion, kindness you make me angrier.’”

"There is a special place in hell for those who, having the means to rear a child, choose to abandon him or her instead." This is what the Senator thought to himself.