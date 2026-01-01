Chapter 108

To Hell With You!

Senator Lynch paced the floor as he waited for his dinner guest. This was not a normal dinner guest. Elias Gray Loring had employed a colored law clerk, James Moore Scott, with every intention of moving for Scott’s admission to the Bar. James Scott was everything the Senator opposed – colored ambition, colored higher education, colored uplift. Ever since receiving Professor Robinson’s letter, the Senator had monitored James Scott’s progress, cheering his rejection from Harvard Law School and debacle with the American Colonization Society while lambasting his employment with Loring. The Senator had had a hand in Phillip Montgomery’s baiting of Scott. Scott did not take the bait and take a swing at Montgomery. Even the suit for restraint of trade had been dismissed on a motion for summary judgment. No, the Senator thought to himself, this James Scott character was a savvy Negro. He would have to decapitate James Scott and that meant applying pressure to his employer, Elias Gray Loring.

The Senator reviewed his notes on Elias Loring: Old Family, Harvard, Railroad Counsel, Founding Member of the Anti-Slavery Society, Maverick, Shunned by some family, friends and clients due to radical views. What leverage could the Senator exert over Loring? Happily married, Loring lived ethics and integrity. The Senator’s mind searched for weakness in the character of Loring. Lynch heard a knock on the front door. He stepped into his study.

“Mr. Loring, I presume,” said the black house servant.

“Yes, I am,” replied Loring.

“Let me take your coat, sir. The Senator has been waiting for you. He is in the study now. Right this way,” led the house servant. The servant walked with Loring through the anteroom and left into the study. Loring observed two oil portraits on the hallway walls, modest by Old Family standards. One portrait was of Patrick Lynch, the Senator’s father. The father was seated in a chair clutching a Virginia cigar between his right forefinger and his thumb. Unusual, Loring thought to himself. The other oil portrait was of Mrs. Patrick Lynch. As they turned the corner and entered the study, the Senator approached.

“Mr. Loring, welcome to my home. I am delighted you were able to come this evening for dinner,” said the Senator.

“The pleasure is mine,” replied Loring. Loring knew he shared little in common with the Senator, however, one did not decline a social invitation to dine with a U.S. Senator in his home.

“That will be all, Apollo,” said the Senator.

“Yes, sir,” replied the servant. As the servant retreated into the kitchen, it occurred to the Senator that he loved the sound of Greek and Roman names for servants. It reminded him of slave names.

“Mr. Loring, can I offer you a brandy?” asked the Senator.

‘Yes, thank you,” said Loring.

The Senator offered Loring a snifter with the U.S. Senate insignia engraved on the side. Loring took the snifter and cradled it in the palm of his hands. The Senator poured his favorite brandy from a decanter just to the level of Loring’s fingertips. The Senator then poured himself a glass.

“I propose a toast. To the Commonwealth,” said the Senator.

“To the Commonwealth,” said Loring.

The two clicked glasses and took a slight sip. Both men, connoisseurs of fine brandy, knew more time needed to elapse to enjoy the brandy warmed to body temperature.

“We share something in common, Mr. Loring,” teased the Senator.

Loring chuckled. The two men shared little in common. “And what would that be?” asked Loring.

“Neither of us has a Harvard degree in a city of Harvard degrees,” answered the Senator.

“Agreed,” said Loring. “But it is not for lack of trying.”

“Yes, I know you attended Harvard for four years. Why didn’t you receive your degree?” asked the Senator.

“I was young. I took part in a college prank. As a matter of principle, I was sworn to secrecy with my fellow pranksters. When I refused to break my word, the College in its infinite wisdom denied me my degree. No matter. My word was more important to me than a Harvard degree,” said Loring.

The Senator calculated Loring would be a hard man to break. Loring cherished principle and his word. “Do you wish you had a Harvard degree?” asked the Senator.

“No, it’s of no consequence to me. What’s important in life is the good I can do,” said Loring. “I don’t need a Harvard degree to do good and help people.”

“I’m glad you raised the point. I accept that you are an abolitionist. I accept that you are a friend of the colored people. Are you doing good by employing James Scott?” asked the Senator.

“Of course, I am. He is a brilliant, determined young man. He is very intelligent. He will be a credit to the legal profession,” replied Loring.

“We’ve got to start making changes, Elias. Why are you giving hope to those whom God hath hedged in?” asked the Senator.

And so it starts, Loring thought to himself. “Senator, God has not hedged in the colored man. We – you and I and countless white men – have corrupted God’s plan that all men are brothers,” began Loring.

“If you would do good, you would accept Scott’s inner desire to be a cook. I have heard he is a marvelous force of nature in the kitchen. You do him ill by supporting him in a path promising grief and misery,” said the Senator. “You enable him to suffer.” The Senator took a sip of brandy before adding, “Besides, the colored are suited for cooking. It befits them.”

Loring set down his snifter. He wouldn’t have more of the Senator’s brandy. “It’s you who must make a change. The old way of slavery didn’t work here in Massachusetts. When the voters rewrote the state constitution in 1780, they brought up their colored brothers and sisters. The voters said ‘slavery be gone.’ Come into the light and sit beside us at the table of citizenship,” enjoined Loring. “You must change, Senator, or time will pass you by.”

The Senator didn’t have much leverage over Loring, an independent man of means. At best, the Senator hoped to weaken Loring’s resolve by turning his idea of good on its head.

“Do you ever feel remorse for the evil you’ve done — supporting these coloreds, tearing apart the social fabric? How will you make penance for all of the evil you have done in this world?”

The Senator stared into Loring’s eyes. “Our lives are interlinking chains across time. Tug one end of the chain and the ripple effects are undeniable through the ages, the generations. We are now suffering the effects of abolition here in the Commonwealth. Race riots, strife, murder – these divisions would be gone if we had not traveled down the road of abolition.”

Loring did not hesitate before firing back. “Every generation must face a central question. And in answering this question, said generation finds its manifest purpose. The generation born in the 1730s found before it the question of taxation without representation. And that generation gave rise to men of vision and action – Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Patrick Henry, Ben Franklin. My generation must confront the question of abolition in order to find our manifest purpose. And as sure as the sun shall rise, I believe a Washington, an Adams, a Jefferson, a Patrick Henry, and a Ben Franklin will rise in our generation to lead us towards our manifest purpose.”

“That’s lovely rhetoric, Elias. But let me tell you about real politics. Who taught you about real politics?” challenged the Senator. “Every time a white stevedore can’t find a job while a colored stevedore works, I gain a vote in the state legislature. Every time a white laborer cannot find a job while a black fugitive works as a waiter at the Spottswood Cafeteria, I gain a vote in the state legislature. Every time a colored man murders a white man in cold blood, I gain a vote in the state legislature. Every time a colored man assaults a white man on the street, I gain a vote in the state legislature.”

“You are a most accomplished politician,” sneered Loring.

“You can’t make the African smart. You can’t! He is a lost cause. But we can make the African into a master manservant, a great barber, an outstanding carpenter, a stellar tailor. Why do we pretend to not see what we see every day on Beacon Hill?”

Apollo walked in and refreshed Loring’s brandy while it sat on the table.

“Life goes on, Elias. Yes, it does. When you’re alone at night after a day’s struggle with Scott, you must question. You must wonder what is it all about. I mean, you have lost close friends from your days at Harvard. Cherished family do not visit or come calling anymore. I know, Elias. I’ve watched your isolation. I know clients ashamed to be associated with an abolitionist. We only have one life to live on this earth. How much of your life has been wasted on fighting the prejudice of millions? At the end of your days when Scott has failed and slavery remains strong, will your life have been wasted? How many days have you lost on a dream, an idea?” asked the Senator.

“God damn, you are a bigot!” said Loring.

“Don’t forget yourself, Loring. You are addressing a United States Senator,” said the Senator as he drew himself up into a dominant posture.

“When your Heavenly Father calls you home one day and asks you why you tormented one of his miracles, James Moore Scott, what are you going to say? It was my job? I was doing good. To hell with you!” said Loring.