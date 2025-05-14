Chapter 77

A World With Colored Lawyers

“King Richard said, ‘A horse! A horse! My kingdom for a horse!’ All I need is a rationale,” bellowed the Chief Justice as he poured over legal tomes and treatises, articles and commentaries, about race and the law. “All I need is a rationale for denying blacks admission to the Bar. Surely, there must be precedent on point.”

Clerk Langston flipped through Justice Story’s Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States Volume III one more time before answering the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice was not in the mood for ambiguity in the law.

“Mr. Chief Justice, it is an unresolved area of the law. The State Constitutional Convention removed slavery from the Constitution in 1780. The State Supreme Court later interpreted that silence as an abolition of slavery,” explained Clerk Langston. “Colored residents had the right to vote but it is unclear whether this vote was ever exercised, and if so, to what extent. There is some evidence Negroes did not exercise suffrage due to social pressures. So, the technical right to vote may not have been effectuated under the Constitution.”

Langston’s interest in this niche of the law came through. The Chief Justice was agnostic as far as the welfare of free or enslaved blacks. Blacks were a non-issue save for their intrusion on his limited time. Langston loved race and the law for its conundrum – when, and under what circumstances, did a disfavored group of residents become vested with citizenship. The ambiguity appealed to Langston. The Chief Justice wanted a rationale.

“What about the legislative intent in 1780?” asked the Chief Justice. “Did the legislature show its hand?”

“The State Constitution was amended in 1780 at the urging of a black activist who refused to pay taxes without representation. This history could be evidence of citizenship but, then again, various Black Codes remained undisturbed which suggests non-citizenship.”

The Chief Justice had a plausible rationale for denying colored people admission to the Bar but the activism of a free black in 1780 did not sit well. The legislative intent behind the constitutional amendment was to accommodate blacks into a represented class of persons who could only be taxed if they were represented in the body politic with the right to vote. As Langston intimated, the right to vote seemed consistent and congruent with citizenship. More evidence would have to be collected on the historical record of black suffrage in the Commonwealth but the Chief Justice was wise enough to distinguish a weak rationale from a powerful rationale. And if colored persons were logical citizens of the Commonwealth, then citizenship could not be a bar against their admission to the Bar. Other reasons like deficient character might suffice but not a per se exclusion based on lack of citizenship. A lesser Justice might have tortured the logic and legislative intent to achieve a desired outcome. The Chief Justice White was not a lesser Justice.

“I want to know more about the participation of colored people in the political process,” said the Chief Justice. “Have colored people voted in this state? If so, under what circumstances? Has any legislation been passed on the subject of colored citizenship?” Langston retired to the Court library for further research.

The Chief Justice returned to his desk. For a brief moment, he tried to imagine a world with colored lawyers. He could not.