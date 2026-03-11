Chapter 117

Gotterdammerung

“I will not see Dr. Schwartz,” said Louise with a dismissive toss of her hand. “And why should I? I am healthy as a horse.”

William G., William C. and Little Alex sat with Louise at the parlor table. Supper had been served and dried fruit was being nibbled on for dessert. William C. had urged his father to take action. With each passing month, Louise became more and more convinced Mary’s eyes were on the face of Little Alex. She talked about her nervous condition all the time and how, if Mary stopped looking at her, all of her troubles would go away. William G. had humored her until, one day, she tried to strangle Little Alex. Only the quick thinking of William G. saved the life of the six-year-old. But the bruises and marks on his throat lingered for some time. The two most important men in Louise’s life believed she was a danger to herself and others. Something had to be done.

“Mother, you are melancholy these days. You yourself have said you do not feel normal. Doctors these days can remedy a saddened heart and mind. Won’t you give Dr. Schwartz a try?” asked William C.

“Everyone hears voices in their head. When you are thinking about your next article for The Liberator, don’t you think out what you are going to write and how you are to write it? That is all in your head. And you, William G., when you are preparing to give a speech before the Anti-Slavery Society, don’t you practice what you are going to say in your mind? You run through your speech but to yourself,” said Louise.

“But mother, you hear a voice that tells you Mary’s eyes are in Little Alex. That is not normal,” said William C.

“Sure, it is. How can you deny the boy has Mary’s eyes?” asked Louise. “Look at him. Look at him!” Father and son cast a cursory glance at the six-year-old. They saw a son who favored his mother’s eyes. The eyes were sweet and innocent and held no ghostly presence.

Louise now whispered as if to share some innermost secret. “And sometimes, I can almost hear Mary. Her eyes follow me. I go into the kitchen and they follow me. I go into the parlor and they follow me. I go into the bedroom and they follow me,” said Louise. Louise’s revelation chilled the two men. Mental illness was a closely guarded secret in the 1840s. Proper families either pretended there was no problem, or, the troubled relative might be kept in the basement or attic. Excuses would be made. Anything was preferable to the unpleasant reality of a deranged family member.

William G. raised his voice in anger. “Louise, that is crazy talk. We will put you away unless you get your mind straight. You will be put away for good. And it will bring shame on us.”

As if a wind-up doll, Louise retreated into the same cloud of recycled thinking. “William G. first brought shame on this family. It was not me. You brought that woman into our lives. It was you. And now she won’t go away,” said Louise as she rose from the table and fled in tears into her bedroom. She slammed her bedroom door leaving the three alone at the parlor table. Little Alex continued to eat his clam chowder, oblivious to all of the drama about him.

“Father, this is serious. If she refuses to see Dr. Schwartz, then the next step is involuntary commitment,” said William C.

William C. hesitated to take the next step. Underneath the levels of betrayal and resentment was an attachment to his wife. They had created a household together. She was the mother of his namesake. Added to his sentimental feeling was the glare of the public spotlight. What would people say if the wife of the most prominent colored abolitionist in Boston was stark raving mad?

“What will they say?” asked Louise as she stormed out of her bedroom. It was as if she could read minds. “What will they say? They will say you screwed your best friend’s wife. That is what they will say!”

William G. and William C. were taken aback. Louise’s outburst had come out of nowhere. Louise listened more to herself than others. She imagined what must be on the minds of others. Why wait for others to say what they must be thinking? Didn’t everyone do the same thing? Besides, she was so filled with resentment and hurt and rage.

“They will say we didn’t know you were capable of low-life conduct. You are a liar and a fraud. They will say you must leave the public stage for the good of the people,” said Louise at the top of her lungs. She pointed her index finger at William G. while gesticulating. Her eyes ballooned with anger. Her face rippled with emotion. Little Alex started to whimper. He ran to William C. for security and comfort. “And you, Mary, you don’t fool me. I see you. I know you are there waiting to destroy me. Well, I won’t let you. I won’t let you!” said Louise.

William C. removed Little Alex from the room. He didn’t need to be hearing Louise’s outburst. William C. went into his room with Little Alex and closed the door.

“As God is my witness, we will commit you,” said William G.

Louise talked over William G. “Masculinity was wasted on you.”

William G. slapped Louise with an open hand, full force. Louise flew around from the force of impact and fell to the ground. She grabbed a chair and threw it at William G., missing his head by inches. William G. slapped Louise again, drawing blood from her mouth. She brought her hand to her jaw and felt the oozing blood. Her eyes ablaze, Louise attacked William G. with her whole body. William G. grabbed her, overpowering her with his strength. He drew his mouth close to her left ear and whispered in her ear: Yeah, I screwed Mary and it was good, better than you by far. She was sweet. Louise struggled to break free but William G.’s grip was too powerful. Do you want to know what we did on the Common? I brought Mary the loveliest green dress in Vermont with your money and made wild, animal love to Mary behind the Old Elm Tree.

“You low-life n——-,” cursed Louise. She could not break free. Her only weapon was to call her husband a ——-.

“One time when you were with the Lozanos craving silver and gold, I took Mary on your bed. She warmed your bed,” taunted William G.

Louise howled like the devil himself. She was in hell now.

“She wore your dress while I laid with her on your bed,” said William G. “She knew how to love me, you bitch!”

William G. discarded Louise like a used tissue. She fell to the floor again out of her mind with hurt and pain. William G. turned his back on his wife. Through tears in her eyes, she reached for anything to kill her husband. She saw a knife on the kitchen counter. She ran to the counter as William G. stepped towards the door. As William G. opened the door, she threw the knife at her husband’s back. The knife sailed through the air at great speed.

Gotterdammerung descended upon this family.