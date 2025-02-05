Chapter 63

Montreal

Montreal would not have its first post office until 1845. As a courtesy, stage coaches crossing the border delivered immigration messages to the U.S. Consulate. The driver thought nothing of the request nor did the lovers William G. and Mary. As the United States border receded into view, Mary kissed her lover with more insistence, each kiss as if it were the first. She held his powerful neck and swooned inside. They rose and fell together in emotion, ordinary people in the grasp of extraordinary feelings. Mary took in none of the magical snow laden surroundings. All of her youth she had fantasized about Canada and, now, all she could feel was the warm breath of William G. on her face, her hair, the nape of her neck. She closed her eyes, raised her head, and parted her lips. Her life was a dream.

Nothing mattered but William G.

“I love you, William G.” Mary said as she drew back from William G. “I think about you all day and all night. I’m in love with you.” She took her left hand and caressed William G.’s handsome face without regret, only longing.

“I need you in my life,” said William G. “I never knew I could be so happy until now.”

The two embraced again, not noticing the approach of an old French city on an island in the middle of the St. Lawrence River. There was fresh snow on the city streets, the glistening sound of snow crystals intermingled with pedestrian French and equestrian chatter: Nous prenons une secunde avec ce cheval. Il va surement nous tuer un jour. Neigh! Neigh! Snicker! Growl! Prenz votre temps. Growl! Growl! The driver smiled as he passed the hapless father and son and horse in the snow. Up ahead was the U.S. Consulate. The driver stopped the stagecoach and delivered the immigration note to the clerk inside. The clerk read the note to himself. He asked if he could come outside to greet the visiting Americans. The driver said, yes, and escorted the U.S. State Department employee to the coach. The windows were steamed.

“Hmmn. Hmmn,” said the driver as he stood by the coach doors. He knocked on the door. Within a minute or two, William G. opened the door.

“William G., this is an employee from the U.S. Consulate. He wanted to welcome you to Montreal,” said the driver.

“Mr. Nell, its my pleasure to welcome you to Montreal. We consider you a distinguished guest,” said the Consulate employee. Mary stepped outside the coach. She tried to prim her hair but to no avail. She took in the smells and sights and sounds of Montreal. The French language sounded pleasant to her ears. “And you must be Mary Twilight Scott,” said the Consulate staffer. “Madame, it is a pleasure.”

“If I might ask, where will you be staying?” asked the Consulate employee.

“We’ll be staying at the St Claire Hotel,” answered William G.

By coincidence, the St. Claire Hotel shared the same French West Indian name as the lauded Vermont patriot. William G. took it as a sign. Built in 1725 by famed French fur trader Mathieu St. Claire I, the hotel was the oldest lodging in Montreal. Every account William G. had read about the hotel applauded its comfort, sophistication and splendor. “A fine choice,” said the Consulate employee. “You must try the fare at the Auberge Restaurant. The food is exquisite. Some say it’s the finest French cuisine this side of the Atlantic Ocean.”

William G. looked at Mary and smiled. “We’ll have to do that,” he said. Both William G. and Mary felt free. For the first time in their lives, they presumed they could stay at the finest hotel and dine at the finest restaurant in town. The weight of skin color had rolled away. William G. wanted to kiss Mary out of joy but thought better of it. Not here, not now, but there would be time. The employee bade farewell to William G. and Mary. He returned to his office and reported the lodging plans of William G. and Mary to his superiors. He performed his duty. It could have been anyone. It just happened to have been this federal employee’s duty which set into motion a chain of events James Scott could not have foreseen.

The St. Claire Hotel fulfilled William G.’s expectations – luxurious rooms, lavish furnishings, a wine cellar, intimate library, indoor garden and terrace, dark wood furniture, a splendid fireplace, a massive oil portrait of Mathieu St. Claire I in the Reading Room, a lobby awash in Old World decorum. The Auberger restaurant had stone walls with the smells of French cooking enveloping the dining tables beneath mounted deer on the walls. Tres magnifique!

The moment William G. and Mary checked into their room, they began to kiss.

On January 15, 1839, Sheriff Sumner met with Louise at her home. The Sheriff did so because of the confidential nature of the investigation report he had received from Canadian authorities. William G. and Mary were still traveling on their return home from Montreal. William C. was meeting with a member of the Massachusetts State House of Representatives to discuss a school integration petition.

“Mr. Sheriff, can I offer you some apple cider? London tea? Middleburg tea?” asked Louise.

“No thank you, Mrs. Nell,” said Sheriff Sumner.

“What happened in Montreal?” asked Louise.

The Sheriff took a deep breath. “Its all here in this report. William G. and Mary consummated their affair again and again over a period of five days at the St. Claire Hotel. They did not leave the room except to dine at the hotel’s restaurant. There were no business dealings with shaving powder merchants. That was a lie.”

Louise clenched her fists. “I want to know every detail. I want to know what they did,” demanded Louise.

“Mrs. Nell, I’m not sure that is a good idea…” the Sheriff began.

“I don’t care. I want to know everything. Please, I beg of you,” said Louise.

The Sheriff thought better of it but he was working at Mrs. Nell’s behest. And so he read every detail from the first passionate kiss against the closed hotel door to every word of longing and desire and professed love. The report was a fifteen-page document. For an eternity, Louise listened as her heart was ripped out with the reality of infidelity When the Sheriff finished reading, he saw a change come over Mrs. Nell’s face.

“Are you ok, Mrs. Nell?” asked the Sheriff.

“Thank you, Sheriff, for keeping your word. You swore you would give me the truth and you have. Please hand me the report. I consider this matter with you to be closed,” Louise said.

The Sheriff handed the report over to Mrs. Louise. “Do you want to press charges for alienation of affection?”

“No, Mr. Sheriff. I will deal with this in my own way,” Louise said.

“Do you have someone you can talk to? Perhaps Rev. Givens? A trusted brother or sister? A close friend?” asked the Sheriff.

“I will be fine, Mr. Sheriff. And I thank you.” Louise rose and showed the Sheriff the door. They shook hands and the Sheriff left.

Louise sat down at her parlor table alone in her thoughts. She wanted to hurt Mary, second only to her desire to hurt William G. She considered all dear to the countrified queen – reputation, education, status, the barbershop, her son James. And she settled upon a plan. First, she would hurt Mary by destroying all Mary held most dear. Then, she would turn her sights on her lying, cheating husband.