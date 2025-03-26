Chapter 70

She Swore for Hours

Louise collected the profits from the barbershop with glee and delight. She even allowed William G. to return to the house so she could gloat: Your whore paid for my day trip to Manchester by the Sea. I love this corset dress paid for by Mary. This expensive French wine paid for by your mistress is so sweet. Come watch me spill it down the latrine.

It was all William G. could do to not strike Louise down in anger. She had her husband where she wanted him – in a position where he had no right to complain as he was in the wrong and had a public face to protect.

William C. no longer talked to his father or his mother. William C. began to idolize William Lloyd Garrison more and more as a father figure. As far as colored antislavery men, William C. venerated John B. Vashon from Pittsburgh.

Mary met with the Principal of the Smith School. There were no teaching jobs. And even if there had been a teaching job, the Boston School Committee had a firm rule: female teachers could not be in the classroom if a pregnant condition was visible to students. She prepared a list of wealthy white families to solicit for servant positions but her heart was not in it. One day in late summer 1839, she wrote her brother Alexander in Brownington. She told him everything, including her abduction and violation and the affair. With tears in her eyes, she asked her brother to take her in so she could have her baby under Vermont skies.

Mary and James left for Vermont the last week in August 1839. As they prepared to leave their home, William G. approached their stagecoach. Mary greeted William G. with her right hand on his face. William G. acknowledged James as he took Mary aside for a good-bye. James could not hear what was said but he saw anguish on William G.’s face and acceptance on his mother’s face. William G. placed his hand on Mary’s growing belly and she clasped his hand in hers. James turned away from the moment.

When James and Mary reached Professor Whipple’s house, James had to endure the awkward questions for his mother: Are you pregnant? Are you married? Who is the father? James did not say good-bye when his mother left Salisbury. He was glad to have her leave. He buried himself in his work and tried to forget the changes in his life.

Louise Cooper Nell threw a party to celebrate Mary’s move away from Beacon Hill. She swore for hours upon learning James had returned to College.