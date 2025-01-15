Chapter 60

I Trust You

When William G. got home that evening, it was late. He placed a key into the front door lock, opened the front door, and noticed Louise was up in the parlor. She had on a pair of spectacles as she reviewed accounts receivables for the previous month. It was November 1838 and the fire was raging in the fireplace. In the old days, William G. might have felt pangs of guilt, conscience. He did not now.

"Late day with the fugitives?" asked Louise.

"Yes, it is so distressing. These men, women and children are not free even when they are here in Boston. I plan to hold a meeting about their condition at the African Meeting House soon," said William G.

For the first time in her life, Louise was at a loss for words. She presumed her husband a liar. She wanted to destroy him. But she also wanted the blood of Mary Twilight Scott. The Sheriff had warned Louise to act in character. Her mind raced in real time -- [Inner thought -- You Bastard! How dare you! What are you afraid of! I will hurt you! And your whore, she will rue the day!] Louise considered maximum pain and that, like poker, she must bluff and bluff well before getting her revenge. And she would have her revenge, God willing.

"If I have said it one time, I have said it a hundred times. How does your work make a difference? How have the lives of those miserable, suffering fugitives benefitted by your hard efforts tonight?" said Louise. [Inner thought -- You lying bastard, thought Louise. You smell of cheap Vermont nectar!]

"We are just different people, Louise. We don't see the world in the same way. Where you see futility, I see investment. Where you see a waste of time, I see the coming of a better time," said William G. [Inner thought -- Mary understands me and you don't, you bitch! I wouldn't make love to you even if you tore off your clothes and presented yourself to me!]

"When I married you, you were a different person. You have changed and that is all I am going to say tonight," replied Louise. [Inner thought -- You disgust me!]

"I have grown into a race man, only more so with Ted's passing. The people need me," said William G. [Inner thought -- Mary needs me. The hell with you!]

"I was talking to Mary the other day. She has been having financial difficulties with the barbershop. What she needs is to secure a cheaper line of shaving powder for the shop. I have looked into the matter and I think Montreal might offer a better, less expensive line of suppliers. Now, you know Mary, she doesn't have a head for business. And Gideon won't be able to get away to travel up to Montreal. So, she has asked me to accompany her to Montreal on her business trip," said William N. [Inner thought -- I'm planning a romantic getaway with my lover. You are not invited.]

The word "Montreal" hit Louise hard. Louise was not a natural born Shakespearean actress. She came from a place of hard authenticity. And now, here, in her parlor, her sworn husband was telling her of his plans with his whore. Only a whore would break up a married home. Louise clenched her fist as every nerve ending in her body told her to strike down her lying husband. Only the desire for cold revenge unclenched her fist.

"What kind of colored woman doesn't know how to take care of business? asked Louise. "Do what you have to do, William G." Louise paused for effect. "I trust you."

William G. smiled.