Chapter 67

The Good News

On March 6, 1839, James was resigned to his fate. He would leave Salisbury College at the semester’s end. He would return home in the middle of hard times and look for stevedoring work that paid well. He had to be realistic about life. His mother needed James to bring home money. He could no longer afford dreams of becoming a lawyer.

After classes were over, James returned to the Whipple’s home for supper. He tried to smile but he felt smothered in despair, a deep and profound despondency linked to circumstances beyond his control. He went into the kitchen to help Mrs. Whipple prepare the evening meal. Cooking always lifted his spirits – the caress of a lettuce head, the sound of cooking game over an open heath, the smell of apple cider. Some men turned to drink when troubled. James turned to cooking.

During supper, Professor Whipple gave Mrs. Whipple and Sarah a knowing look. James thought nothing of it. “What will you do in Boston?” asked Professor Whipple.

“Stevedoring, if I can find work. We need money,” James said as he looked into his entrée.

“Do you want to graduate from Salisbury in two years?” asked Professor Whipple.

“More than anything else in the word,” James said.

“When I made your Uncle aware of your plight, he was disturbed and indignant as I was. We agreed your future is of vital importance to the spirit of Colored Americans, more so than you may ever know. Your Uncle and I will pool resources and pay for your last two years at Salisbury,” said Professor Whipple.

James could not believe what he had heard. He leapt out of his chair and hugged Professor Whipple. Mrs. Whipple and Sarah applauded in delight. Even Shakespeare the dog barked in excitement and ran around in circles.

“James, promise me you will earn this. You will make your education matter,” said Professor Whipple.

“I will, sir. I will. I will repay your generosity and my Uncle’s benevolence a thousand times over,” James said. James kept smiling throughout the rest of supper. That evening, he wrote a heart-felt thank-you letter to his Uncle. He vowed he would continue the tradition of Rev. Haynes and his Uncle to do lasting good that would linger over the generations. He also wrote his mother about the good news.