Chapter 103

Why Do You Hate Me Mommy?

“I don’t hate you,” said Louise as she scooped up Little Alex, offering faux love to the little one. As she mouthed the words, she saw Mary in his eyes and she bit her tongue. Both William G. and William C. held their breath. They knew what Louise was capable of. “I may not be able to read but I can count. Counting is just as important in this world. Let’s count some money together,” said Louise as she took Little Alex into her bedroom.

“Father, we should talk,” said William C.

“Later, William C. Later,” said William G. “We have to leave for James’ meeting in a few moments.”

James had arranged for a meeting that night to discuss white racist lawyers who received colored legal business. After being insulted, he swore colored Boston would not give Philip Montgomery another dime. Rev. Givens had agreed to allow James to use the sanctuary for the meeting.

When the meeting started at 5:00 p.m., James had the pleasure of addressing about 200 black people. It wasn’t clear to James whether the turn out was due to the issue of a racist white lawyer or that James was a bona fide law clerk whom people wanted to see in the flesh. James opened the meeting with a short prayer before launching into the subject of colored legal business and racist white lawyers:

Good evening neighbors. I can see we have a good turnout tonight. I’m not sure whether the turnout is due to the hot topic of colored legal business and white prejudice or a fascination that Ted’s son is at last a law clerk. (Applause from the audience) Tonight isn’t about me or my struggles in the law. Those stories are best saved for another day.

There are no colored lawyers in Boston.

All the lawyers are white. So, we don’t have a choice when it comes to our legal business. Either we retain a white lawyer or we retain no lawyer at all. Now let me be very, very clear – all whites are not the same! Some whites are as black in heart and spirit as you and I. I am thinking of General Samuel Fessenden and Wendell Phillips in particular and, more generally, Elias Gray Loring, Sheriff Sumner and others. Other whites are as prejudiced as the night is long. I am thinking of United States Senator Lynch and his allies. (Applause and amens from the audience)

One lawyer, Phillip Montgomery, has gotten the bulk of colored legal business for as long as I can remember. I don’t know why. Maybe, he did a fugitive a good turn and a tradition got started. I don’t know. But I know most colored people will go to him when in trouble with the law. The other day, prejudice had a face and a name. And it was Phillip Montgomery. He called me a n——- clerk to my face and warned my employer, Elias Gray Loring, that I would sell him out, Why do we give this bigot our business?

Where is William C.? There you are. What do we do when the stage coach operator forces us to sit outside in the cold and freezing rain? “We boycott the business.” That’s right. We boycott the business. What do we do when the train denies us first-class accommodations? “We boycott the business.” That’s right. We boycott the living hell out of that railroad company. My brother, William C., what do we do when the public hall refuses us accommodations? “Wir boykottieren die Halle!” Huh? “That’s German for ‘We boycott the hall!’” Bemusement and merriment swept the hall of black people. “Surely, the first black lawyer is keeping up with his German primer, the language of the intellectual.” James ignored the passive-aggressive dig.

“We boycott the hall!” Right again, my brother. In plain English, we boycott the hall.

I’m asking every colored man, woman, and child to boycott Phillip Montgomery. He doesn’t deserve our business. James sat down to applause. To his mind, it was self-evident colored dollars shouldn’t support a bigoted lawyer in business.

As was the custom at neighborhood meetings, any member of the public could voice their support or opposition. Up stood Floyd Patterson, a man for whom James had fond affection even though he worked at The Spottswood Café. Patterson was putting food on the table for his family, so James could not begrudge the man. Patterson ambled to the podium with a stride that revealed years of bending over from laying down bricks. Bricklaying was dependable work but it was hard on the body. He grabbed the podium and began to speak.

“I don’t defend any man who calls anyone a n——-. The word debases and degrades us. If I could cut the word from the English language, I would,” Patterson began. “However, I’m old enough to remember the fugitive slave from Virginia that was pursued around town by his master’s slave catchers. It was Montgomery who made his services available. And from that day, we felt in his debt. Ten years ago, it took courage to lend your name to the Anti-Slavery cause. If Montgomery called you a n——-, James, I’m sorry and that was wrong. But the good he has done for black people as a lawyer outweighs his slur,” said Patterson. “We should judge the man by his work, not his words.”

As James rose to speak, the door at the back of the sanctuary opened. In walked someone whom James did not recognize.