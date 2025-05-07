Chapter 76

Will You Pass for Mexican?

James blamed William G. for his mother’s death. If she had not become pregnant, she would not have died in childbirth. And so James seethed with resentment when in the presence of the man. The trust and respect between them had been torn asunder. At the same time, James grew closer to William C. William C. still believed becoming a lawyer was a mistake but the two shared a disaffection with William C.’s father and they were both of the same generation, too young to remember the American Revolution or the War of 1812 but old enough to question the merits of segregated education.

One day, James surprised William C. with a visit to the cabin in the woods by Concord Pond. The two disagreed but circumstances brought them together on this day. “James, is that you? Come in. Come in. I was just writing an essay.” James came inside and sat down on a handmade chair William C. had carved out of a tree stump. “No slave labor went into that chair, just the sweat of a free man,” William C. boasted.

“Ok, ok. I get it. So, you’re a hermit, a mystic these days.”

James took in the cabin interior, the Spartan surroundings save for the ample books and papers and magazines. “When are you coming back to Beacon Hill? Summer Camp ends at some point, right?”

“Let’s step outside for a moment, James.”

William C. opened the door and the two stepped into nature. “When I’m out here walking around the Pond and alone, I feel most alive. I have no desire to return to Beacon Hill anytime soon. I sleep easy at night free of the tentacles of slavery.”

“You know people say you are odd, eccentric.”

“Let them. I want to live an authentic life apart from the wash of slave dollars.”

The two continued to walk together, silent in their thoughts. They stepped by three children fishing with fishing poles and a bucket filled their catch.

“So, what are you working on now?” asked James.

“I’m urging another boycott of the Smith School.”

A few more moments passed. James didn’t want an argument but he also had no one else close to chew over these questions. At least, William C. would be clear and blunt.

“I’m going to Harvard Law School,” James announced to William C. William C reached down for a pebble on the shore. He skimmed the pebble along the water’s surface. The pebble bounced five times before sinking into the water.

William C. stood up and the two continued walking.

“Number one, Harvard does not accept colored. Number two, even if Harvard accepted colored, how would you pay for your education? Number three, even if you were accepted and could pay the tuition, it is a mistake to become a lawyer. Swearing allegiance to a slave document, the Constitution, sets us back.”

“I know everything you just said. But take it point by point. The only reason Harvard has not accepted colored students is because no one has applied. Number two, business from the barbershop might be picking up. I could always solicit support from my Uncle and other abolitionists who want to see a Negro lawyer for the good of the race. Number three, I have read the U.S. Constitution from cover to cover. The Constitution is not a slave document. The Constitution is more like a living, breathing document changing with the changing time. Justice Story talks about the growth of the Constitution in his Commentaries on the Constitution. I read it in Constitutional Law class.”

“No one has applied to Harvard because it is pointless. Our energies are better spent integrating stage coaches, restaurants and public schools. The depression remains a problem for many who might help you with money. And the U.S. Constitution is a sinister document. It protects slave catchers as they rummage through northern alleyways and backyards. No, James, its an evil document. Too many fugitives have been returned to hell under the blessing of the U.S. Constitution,” said William C.

William C. had a point. But James felt it better to have blacks inside the legal profession than to abdicate the legal profession to whites. They agreed to disagree.

The two talked into the early afternoon circling back around Concord Pond. It was as if the rest of the world disappeared away.

That evening, James was back at home on Beacon Hill. He composed a letter of application to Dean Joseph Story at the Harvard Law School.

He placed the letter in the mail and waited for a reply. He became impatient as the days passed. How long should it take for the Dean to respond to his application?

Two weeks later, James received a handwritten letter from Dean Story. He wanted to meet James in person at the law school.

The week after the Fourth of July, James took the train form Beacon Hill to Cambridge. He stopped at Dane Hall which housed Harvard Law School. The Law School was in a white wooden frame structure with three stories. James walked less than 50 steps from the train stop to the law school and asked for Dean Joseph Story. A secretary directed James to the Dean’s office on the third floor. James met the Dean and gave him a solid handshake as James’ father had always done when meeting officials.

“Mr. James Scott, have a seat. It’s a pleasure to meet you. I received your letter of inquiry and I have to say I have heard much about you,” said Dean Story. James smiled in a relaxed manner and maintained eye contact. His father had always done the same when meeting with the Sheriff or the Mayor.

“Thank you, Dean. And let me say I feel as if I have already met you,” he replied.

“How so?” asked Dean Story.

“When I took Constitutional Law in Professor Mordecai Robinson’s class, I used your Commentaries on Constitutional Law as my guide for understanding the Constitution. I gained much insight from your analysis. My recitations in class would not have been possible without your skillful and insightful treatment of the living Constitution,” James said. He flattered the Dean and his sentiments were heartfelt and genuine.

“Where do you believe Constitutional Law is headed?” the Dean asked James.

James answered with the Charles River Bridge case. He argued the case was a bellwether of things to come as commercial pressures drove litigation disputes which in turn would color constitutional disputes. It was a heady moment. Here he was, James Moore Scott, a colored college graduate, holding forth on constitutional law with the legal genius of his time. James praised Story’s dissent as a thoughtful appreciation for the entrepreneurial spirit among Boston businessmen.

“What can I do for you today, Mr. Scott?” asked Dean Story.

“I wish to study law at Harvard Law School. I can think of no greater intellect in the law than your honor. Your Commentaries on the Constitution are the starting point for any intelligent study of the U.S. Constitution. I plan to practice law in Boston. The alumni of Harvard Law School are renowned for their influence in the local bar. I excelled in my college studies at Salisbury College where my classmates voted me Class Orator. I have the ambition, determination and resolve to be a fine law student.”

“I promise your case shall be considered,” assured Dean Story. “I’ll have to take the matter up with the Board of Trustees. May I tell you in person of the decision on your inquiry?”

“Yes, that would be fine,” James said. He felt gratified by the personal attention from someone he idolized.

“James, you must realize the epic nature of what you’re trying to do. You understand there isn’t a Negro lawyer in any part of this country?”

“I do, Dean Story.”

“And you understand there has never been a Negro lawyer?”

“That is correct, sir.”

“There is no public sentiment for a colored lawyer,” said Dean Story.

“With all due respect, I disagree. There’s a tremendous hunger within colored people for our children to aspire to more than barbering, cooking, and hewing of water. There are millions of blacks in this country. Someone must be qualified to practice law. The colored sentiment for this barrier to be broken is strong indeed,” James said.

“But would you have to move to Canada or the British West Indies to earn a living as an attorney? The prejudice against the colored race is so unyielding in this country,” said Dean Story.

“There are white men of good spirit in Boston – Wendell Phillips, Ellis Gray Loring, Sheriff Sumner. With their aid and assistance, I could earn a living.”

Dean Story smiled and shook James’ hand. “I hope I can report good news to you, Mr. Scott. You are an uncommon man.” Dean Story walked James to the train station outside Dane Hall. The Dean talked about Ted Scott and how Story had admired his father’s courage and integrity. He asked about Uncle Alexander and the secret to his success. James volunteered self-reliance as the secret to his Uncle’s success. They might have talked for hours about race but the train arrived on schedule at the Dane Hall station. James left Dean Story with a strong hand shake as Ted Scott would have done.

The next day while at home, James heard a knocking on the door. He thought it might be William C. James opened the door and saw Dean Story. “Come in, come in,” James said. He offered the Dean a seat in the parlor. The excitement surged through his veins. Had he gotten into Harvard Law School? Had he done the impossible?

“James, I was very impressed with you and I conveyed my favorable impression to the Board of Trustees. However, the Board decided you shouldn’t be admitted into the Class of 1844. Among other things, U.S. Senator Robert Lynch had visited the Law School last year at Commencement and addressed the graduating class. The Trustees felt should we admit a colored person into the school as a student, and it should become known, we would offend friends like the Senator. The School would suffer. The decision was unanimous against your admission due to your color.”

James gathered his emotion and channeled it through the power of the moment: “When I spoke at my college commencement, I talked about the future and how prejudice was the way of the past. I had always supposed you, Dean Story, spoke for and stood for the future. I was wrong.”

“I too believe the Board’s decision is a tragedy. Suppose I permit you to sneak your way into the law school,” asked Dean Story.

“What do you mean?” James asked.

“If you will pass for Mexican or an Indian, then I will allow you to sit in on classes. You must remain silent and not say a word or draw attention to yourself. You could pass yourself off as a native of Latin or Central America,” offered Dean Story.

James felt a fire within his belly. “Dean Story, I was born on Beacon Hill of colored parents. I will not deny who I am. I am an American, the son and grandson of military men who fought for our country’s freedom. How dare you!”

The Dean did not take offense at the harsh words. He shrugged his shoulders and said that was the best he could offer under the circumstances. One day, it might be different and skin color would not matter at Harvard Law School. But today, color mattered.

“One day, if anyone should write my life story, you will be there, Dean Story.” James summoned up his powers equal to his task. “And they will write this was the best thing that ever happened to the first colored lawyer.”

James showed Dean Story the door. “I can find it,” said Dean Story.

“Find it now,” James replied.