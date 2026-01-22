Chapter 111

The Finer Points

“I met Justice Story the other day at a function at Harvard. He asked me to extend his greetings the next time I saw you,” said the Senator. We are fortunate to have him on the Court down in Washington.”

The Chief Justice said nothing. Langston kept his head bowed.

No one talked in the restaurant. Dead silence. All eyes were on the two gladiators, Senator Lynch and the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice turned his head to a merchant dining at the next table over and to the north. “You laughed at me,” said the Chief Justice.

“No, no, I didn’t,” said the merchant with both of his hands open and facing the Chief Justice.

“No, you laughed at me,” said the Chief Justice.

“Walter, this is between you and me,” said the Senator.

The Chief Justice whipped around and turned his glare on the Senator. “You call me Mr. Chief Justice,” demanded the Chief Justice with a harsh undertone. The merchant retreated into his shell.

“This Commonwealth is not big enough for the two of us,” said the Senator.

“I hold my position for life. Do you?” mocked the Chief Justice.

The Senator’s eyes glistened with a reptilian haze. He readied himself for self-defense. At the last possible moment, Patterson, with the assistance of several colored waiters, separated the two men.

“Gentlemen, gentlemen. I must ask you that you conduct yourselves as gentlemen while dining as guests. The Spottswood Café subscribes to certain rules of decorum. Should you not be able to comport yourselves as gentlemen, you will be asked to leave,” said Patterson.

“You have crossed the wrong man,” said the Senator. “The wrong man.”

The Chief Justice and the Senator exchanged stares and glares. Both men played second fiddle to no man. Patterson led the Senator to a table at the far end of the dining room, removed as far as possible from the Chief Justice and Clerk Langston.

The Chief Justice and Langston continued to discuss the finer points of black citizenship under state law.