Chapter 96

What He Had to Do

Around noon, the mailman delivered a thin envelope to James from Elias Gray Loring, Esq. James ripped open the letter.

Silence.

James ran through the streets shouting for joy! He ran down Third to the Common. He ran to the Old Elm Tree and back to Beacon Hill. He was out of breath as he stumbled into William G.’s home. “I got a job! I got a clerkship! Loring hired me!”

William C. hugged James. William G. pumped his hand with congratulations. Mrs. Nell stood voiceless in the distance. James’ heart beat as if it would explode. Little Alex came out of his room. James hugged Little Alex so tight he couldn’t breathe. James felt like he could walk on air. “I have to tell Gideon and Gaffney,” James let out. William C. came with James as he walked back towards Third and Wood.

“I’m so happy for you but I’m not changing my mind. I still believe colored lawyers are a bad idea,” William C. ruminated. James hugged William C. from exhilaration.

“I don’t care. I don’t care. I don’t care. They said it couldn’t be done,” James said. “Everyone said it was a lost cause. Do you know what it means to persevere when friends doubt?” James asked. “I’m going to be the best law clerk Loring ever had.”

James barged into the barbershop unmindful of the white customers being served. Racial etiquette could wait. “Gideon, Gaffney, I got hired by a lawyer. I’ll be working as a law clerk!” James boasted.

Gaffney dropped his razor blade and gave James a bear hug. “I knew you could do it. Good things come to those who wait.”

“Well, much more waiting and you might have found me in Haiti,” James quipped.

“I don’t know what to say. This was your father’s dream, and your mother’s cause. They would both have been overjoyed,” shared Gideon.

James knew then and there what he had to do.