Chapter 99

On Becoming a Colored Lawyer

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Court of Common Pleas is the trial court of general jurisdiction. The Court of Common Pleas is where the initial battles of litigation are fought. It is where the yeoman’s work of a lawyer is done. It is where one learns how to practice law.

James’ task as a law clerk was to learn motion practice. How did one plead an action in equity? How did one plead an action in law? What was the difference? As James copied pleadings for Loring, he learned about pleadings for civil and criminal damages. He learned about the rules of court, that pleadings had to be pled in a specific manner. On a typical day, James might copy pleadings from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then accompany Loring to the Court of Common Pleas for hearings. James learned how pleadings were submitted to the Clerk of the Court. He watched Loring as he made motions, questioned witnesses and answered questions from the bench. In the afternoons, James retired with Loring to his office where James studied Blackstone, Story or some other treatise on the law

There were days when white lawyers bumped into James in the hallways. Or, they refused to extend James courtesies such as offering him a chair or refusing to call him “Mr. Scott.” But these were minor inconveniences in the grand scheme of things.

One day, a white lawyer accustomed to the business of the colored people approached Loring and James in the street. The lawyer, Phillip Montgomery, asked whether Loring had employed the n——- clerk to attend to his cases. Before James could say anything, Montgomery said “If you have, he will sell out.”

“Sir, you must take that statement back,” James demanded.

James got into the lawyer’s face. Loring restrained James.

“As a fellow member of the Bar, I’m going to demand you take back that statement,” advised Loring. “When you insult the honor of my clerk, you insult my honor and I will not have it.”

“Mr. Loring, I apologize if I offended your honor,” replied the white lawyer.

“If I ever hear you insult the honor or integrity of my clerk again, I will bring you up on charges on conduct unbefitting a member of the Bar,” said Loring.

The white lawyer continued on his way.

Loring turned to James and said, “You have to pick your battles. If you had slapped him and kicked his ass, you would have been warranted but do you want an indictment for assault and battery on your record? Better that I defend your honor as a member of the Bar,” Loring said.

“I swear I will spread the word about his bigotry. Did you know that man gets the bulk of the colored legal business?” James asked.

“Its common knowledge about the court,” said Loring.

“Well, he just made an enemy,” James declared.

They continued their walk from the Court of Common Pleas back to Loring’s home office. Loring said James had to keep his focus on the goal of bar admission. Some opponents might do all they could to keep James from his goal. “Had it occurred to you Montgomery was trying to bait you because he feared you?” Loring asked. “If you become a lawyer, you become an instant competitor for his colored business. Always search for underlying motives. Very little in this world is as it seems on the surface.”

=========

The wind rustled through the tree leaves outside. The rays of the outside sun were approaching the horizon in the west. The still water of Concord Pond remained one constant this afternoon with the approach of dusk. William C. turned his thoughts to complexity and power. Free black slave owners held power over slaves down South in Charleston, South Carolina. And no power relative to whites, rich or poor. In Boston, families like the Nells and the Twilights were of the Black Elite and still no blacks were admitted to the state bar. U.S. Senator Lynch and State Supreme Court Justice White were the gods of all they surveyed but Senator Lynch and Justice White were not William Lloyd Garrison, Elias Gray Loring or Sheriff Sumner.

William C. lingered at his cabin window and took in the solitude. Sometimes, he felt so alien from the larger world. The more he thought, the more he felt he was breaking from his ancestors.

On his desk was his latest purchase from the Corks and Curls bookstore, Τιτανομαχία. [Translation: Titanomachy] A slight chill in the air returned William C. to his Greek novel:

Δίας: Ήρθε η ώρα να κηρύξουμε πόλεμο στους Τιτάνες. Ο δικός μας πόλεμος είναι δίκαιος!

[Translation: Zeus – It is time to war against the Titans. Ours is a just war!]

Κρόνος: Είμαι ο πρώτος θεός. Είμαι η παλαιότερη γενιά. Δεν θα έχεις άλλους θεούς πέρα ​​από εμένα. Είμαι ο Τιτάνας!

[Translation: Cronus – I am the first god. I am the older generation. Thy shall have no other gods above me. I am Titan!]

Δίας: Κατάπιες ολόκληρους τους αδελφούς και τις αδελφές μου! Θα με σκότωνες στη γέννα. Η μάχη μεταξύ Θεών και Τιτάνων έχει ξεκινήσει!

[Translation: Zeus — You swallowed whole my brothers and sisters! You would have killed me at birth. The battle between the Gods and the Titans is joined!]

Παρατήρηση: Ο Δίας και ο Κρόνος πολέμησαν για δέκα χρόνια. Ποιος θα κέρδιζε μια μάχη για το σύμπαν;

[Observation: Zeus and Cronus waged war for ten years. Who would win a battle for the universe?]