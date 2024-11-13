Chapter 52

A More Noble Calling

James returned to Salisbury in the fall of 1838 and commenced his second year of college. As before, he reveled in serving up special performances in the kitchen to the awe of the Whipples. The summer debates surrounding integrated public schools had changed his perspective on Salisbury. He began to appreciate the elevating influences by which colored people, albeit the few, were surrounded. When slavery was still practiced in his home state, free colored patriots in Vermont like Herbert St. Claire I had charged Fort Ticonderoga "cheek by jowl" with Ethan Allen pere. The young gave up hope back home in the face of depressing influences. Could his Uncle Alexander have grown up self-confident on the north slope of Beacon Hill? Was William C. right about the evil of all-black schools? At night, James dreamed about young John Mercer Langston, the brightest of the three Langston brothers, and what he had said to his older brothers, "What's the use in trying to be anybody? I can never be anything but a 'n-----' anyhow." James always woke from those dreams, startled, afraid of being pulled back into a hopeless abyss.

Opposition from bigots like Senator Lynch and Professor Robinson startled James less than opposition from well-meaning friends like William C. Did trusted abolitionists see something James did not see? Was it foolhardy in this day and age to become a black lawyer?

"James, have some of this fresh apple cider," offered Mrs. Whipple as she poured James a mug of her finest concoction on the back lawn. It was a lovely Sunday afternoon in Salisbury, Vermont. The mountains appeared triumphant in the distance. The skies were clear blue. The slight whiff of Vermont nectar hung in the air. Professor Whipple thumbed through his Bible as Mrs. Whipple took her seat beside him. Sarah, accustomed to James after a year of boarding, had no interest in race talk. James felt peaceful, free to be distant from tumultuous anxieties about money and school boycotts.

"James, we are so proud of you and how you prepared for Professor Robinson's class,” began Mrs. Whipple. "You have the makings of a fine orator, like your Uncle."

"Thank you, Mrs. Whipple. And perhaps the promise of a fine cook, too," he parried in return.

"Yes, Yes. You are an uncanny master in the kitchen. One day, I'll have to steal your recipes, all of them," Mrs. Whipple hinted with intent.

"Pay me royalties and you can have all of my recipes," James replied. Professor and Mrs. Whipple laughed at the thought of it all.

Professor Whipple set down his Bible and asked James about his future plans. "I aim to become the first black lawyer in this country," James said with the self-confidence of high marks in Constitutional Law behind him.

"James, I want you to consider your Uncle Alexander. I cannot think of a more respected man in the northern parts of Vermont. Your Uncle used his college education to become a minister, a position of high regard. People listen to ministers. Ministers are the intellectual leaders of many a town and village. The ministry can lead to leadership in education and public service. The opportunities are limitless," said Professor Whipple. "And there are so many examples of colored preachers whose accomplishments live on for generations. In Boston, the great Rev. Thomas Paul did more for colored people than any other colored leader with the exception of your father. In Vermont, congregants continue to be influenced by the ministry of the late Rev. Lemuel Haynes."

These conversations tried his resolve. How could James explain his destiny to Professor Whipple, a rare white abolitionist who took an interested in colored people and wanted to do the right thing? Sarah stepped away to play with Shakespeare. She wearied of another talk about race.

"My father knew Rev. Thomas Paul. My mother knew Rev. Lemuel Haynes. And still both my parents dreamed I would become a lawyer. You see, Professor Whipple, my people believe in elevation of the race. Elevating the race is our constant North Star. Would another colored preacher elevate the race? I don't know but I'm confident a black lawyer would elevate the race for all time," James said as he sought out the most fundamental reason for his drive.

He sipped a bit of apple cider and waited for a rebuttal from Professor Whipple. The Professor didn't disappoint.

"James, how many black lawyers are there in this broad, wide country? How many?" asked Professor Whipple.

"Robinson, I mean, Professor Robinson has often reminded me there are no colored lawyers in any part of the country," James answered.

"That's right. In fact, it is more depressing, James. There has never, ever been a black lawyer. Martians are as numerous in American History as black lawyers," mused Professor Whipple. "Why does this history matter? If you become a colored minister, you will have forerunners. You will have others who can lead you and guide you in your profession. You will benefit from kinship with fellow men of the cloth beginning with your reverend Uncle. These relationships will enrich your career. You'll be denied these assets as a lone colored attorney," Professor Whipple said.

"I disagree, Professor Whipple. In Boston, I know of radical, decent lawyers -- General Samuel Fessenden, Ellis Gray Loring, Wendell Phillips, Sheriff Sumner -- who would counsel and guide me as lawyer. They knew my father and would consider it a matter of decency and honor to apprentice me," James said.

"James, these man are as rare as snow in Mississippi. If you become the only colored lawyer in Boston, your peers would include the likes of Senator Lynch, Chief Justice White, and a multitude of conservative, prejudiced barristers. I applaud your resolve but you must consider the sneers and sufferings awaiting you if you persist in this dream." Mrs. Whipple nodded her head in agreement. The Whipples, a white couple in Vermont, were trying to imagine his black world in Boston and it warmed his heart even as he took exception after exception to Professor Whipple's cautions.

James decided not to shy away from a disagreement with Professor Whipple. He had grown in his purpose, a purpose accepting of the well-intentioned fears of friends.

James took a long sip of cider and reflected upon the mountain. Mountains reminded him of the climb in life and of the blessed valley on the other side. He took comfort in the image.

"James, your Uncle declined to pursue the law because becoming a minister was easier," offered Professor Whipple.

"And I'm sure my Uncle would be honored to have his nephew climb a higher mountain," James said.

"What about public sentiment? There is no public clamor for a black lawyer. None," said Professor Whipple.

"I disagree again, Professor Whipple. Inside the walls of the African Meeting House, there are old men, middle-aged men, who have vowed to make this happen. There is all the public sentiment I need -- the likes of William Guion Nell, Gideon Langston, Charles Langston, Rev. Givens, my later father," James declared. If I had only the sentiment of my father, that would be sentiment enough for me."

Professor Whipple shook his heard in despair. For every reasoned difficulty, James had a retort born out of his colored experience on Beacon Hill. It bedeviled Professor Whipple, James could tell. The Professor was accustomed to the uncommon colored man like Uncle Alexander, not an upstart from the streets of Beacon Hill, a college kid who called the African Meeting House home.

"James not only is there no public sentiment favoring it but there is active public feeling against it. Do you recall William Babbitt Haynes? His suspicious shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina? There are sinister forces in the world. And they are threatened by black elevation, black accomplishment, black ambition. You represent the nightmare," said Professor Whipple.

"I have received death threats before. I'm not afraid. Things will never change if colored people run away from the future in fear," James said.

Again, Professor Whipple shook his head. "You are a most uncommon young man, James Moore Scott. You may rival your Uncle one day in acclaim," remarked Whipple as he poured himself another apple cider. In the moment, James felt respect from the Professor. The mountains seems to whisper to James....Character and Circumstance, Character and Circumstance.

"James, you have no promise of success. Even if you are admitted to the Bar, who will hire you? Whites will view you as inferior because of your race. Colored people will steer clear of you because of your race. You may be friendless and penniless as a counselor at law," feared Professor Whipple. "At least colored preachers know where their next meal is coming from."

"Each of us has one life to live. And with our one life, we have to set upon our life's purpose. I vowed to my father I would accept the mantle from his fallen body and achieve his dream for our race. Can you think of a more noble calling?" James asked Professor Whipple.