Chapter 72

The Night Mary Went Into Labor

The night Mary Twilight Scott went into labor was a terrible night in Brownington. The Twilight house shook with the reverberations from thunder and lighting. The winds bent centuries-old tree limbs to the breaking point. A midwife was called to aid Mary as her screams of pain and agony rang throughout the house. After three hours of labor, the town doctor, Dr. Robert Lush, was called to the Twilight home. A quick examination revealed the unborn child was positioned feet first in the womb. If nothing was done, both mother and baby would perish. Dr. Lush stepped outside the birthing room and shared the grim facts with Rev. Twilight. Alexander sunk down into his parlor chair under the weight of the news. One out of eight women died in childbirth but Twilight women were strong women. No one had died in childbirth in his family. Upstairs, Mary screamed for William G. William G.! William G.!

Alexander went upstairs and stepped into the birthing room. His sister was delirious with pain. Perspiration flowed from her forehead, neck and shoulders onto the pillows and bedcovering. Alexander held his sister’s hand. “Mary, the doctor says the baby is not positioned right.” Mary squeezed her brother’s hand. A thunderbolt was followed in three seconds by the thunderous sound of lightening. The windows shook. Mary cried out My God! My God! It was four o’clock in the morning and she suffered from sleeplessness, exhaustion and sharp pain ripping through her abdomen. Dr. Lush, a country doctor, craved his next drink. Would it be Scotch or Whiskey? He hid his drinking from friends and patients but his family knew he hid bottles under the bed and in the closest. Dr. Lush removed from his medical bag various forceps ranging in length from slight of size for low extraction to lengthy forceps for high and difficult extractions. He settled the various forceps at the foot of Mary’s bed. He needed a drink desperately.

Dr. Lush sat down beside the moaning Mary and felt her abdomen for signs of the unborn child. He pressed above her navel, to the right of her navel, and down to her pubic area. “The baby is high in the pelvis. I am concerned that, if we do nothing, both Mary and the baby will die. In my medical judgment, we must try to extract the baby now before it is too late.” Mary heard the doctor’s words through waves of pain.

“Save my baby! I don’t care about my life. Just save my baby!” said Mary before passing out from unbearable suffering.

“Mary! Mary!” said Dr. Lush as he slapped her face. When she did not respond, he drenched her face in water and she came to with a startle. The pain of labor caused Mary to cry.

“Alexander, I’m being punished. The Lord is exacting his revenge on me,” said Mary as she wept.

Alexander held his sister’s hand and offered her comfort. “No Mary, that’s nonsense. You are beloved. You are a child of God.”

Mary grabbed her brother’s lapel and drew him near. “I don’t have long to live. Don’t tell me otherwise. I know it. Save my baby. Whatever it takes, save my baby.” Mary clenched her teeth as she steeled herself for another tidal wave of mind numbing pain. “I want my baby to know his father. I want my baby to be raised by his father. Promise me this, Alexander. Promise me,” Mary said with the last ounce of energy she could muster.

“You have my word,” said Alexander as he kissed his baby sister on the forehead.

Mary collapsed back on the bed from sheer exhaustion. It was 6:00 in the morning.

“Doctor, what can we do?” asked Alexander.

“There is one option left to us – a caesarian section. To save the baby’s life, we must cut open the uterus and remove the baby now. Mary will die,” said Dr. Lush. Alexander took his sister’s hand as she weaved in and out of consciousness. [delirium -- William G. William G. You are the love of my life. When I am better, I will bear you many strong sons.] Alexander looked into his sister’s eyes. She no longer recognized him. Alexander nodded to Dr. Lush to begin the operation.

At 6:30 a.m., Dr. Lush rolled up his sleeves and grabbed a six-inch knife from the kitchen. He returned to the birthing room and sat down beside Mary. Dr. Lush had performed three emergency caesarian sections before in his rural practice. All three mothers had died. Maybe, Mary would be different. He cut a six and a half inch vertical line slightly to the right of Mary’s navel, starting near the bottom of her ribs and ending in the pubic area. He tried to be quick so as to lessen the pain but, in doing so, he nicked Mary’s intestines. He reached inside her uterus and pulled out a baby boy who cried on the spot. Dr. Lush severed the umbilical cord with a pair of scissors. The boy was swaddled in clothes and handed to the midwife.

Dr. Lush used clothes to bandage the open wound in Mary’s belly. He completed the procedure by sewing the incision with a needle and thread. Pleased with himself, he stood up and saw that Mary was unconscious. “This is the most dangerous time for Mary. She is at risk of bleeding to death. She could die from shock,” warned the doctor.

The midwife offered to remove the newborn baby to another room but Alexander insisted the baby be laid beside his mother. Throughout the morning, Alexander held vigil by his sister’s bedside. Her breathing remained labored, the lungs straining against gravity and circumstance to give life to her body. At 10:30 a.m., Mary opened her eyes.

“Alexander? Alexander? Where’s my baby?” asked Mary.

“He’s right here. And he is a strong, spirited little boy. He has the Twilight nose,” said Alexander.

“So, he does,” replied Mary in a weak voice. “Let me hold him.”

Alexander placed the boy on Mary’s shoulder. She looked upon the baby’s face and felt complete. “I have a name for him – Alexander Twilight Nell. He will have to live up to that name.” Alexander kissed his sister and his newborn namesake. Alexander sat down and watched the bookends of life in his family. Within minutes, Mary fell asleep.

Alexander stepped into the parlor to thank Dr. Lush for all he had done. Dr. Lush confirmed the baby was healthy and that the prognosis for Mary was poor. The two men talked for some time. As Alexander returned to the birthing room, Mary was awake. She waved to him and then her arm dropped lifeless by her side. Alexander rushed in to revive his sister. Dr. Lush was called but nothing could be done.

Mary Twilight Scott passed away of heart failure just before noon on October 6, 1839. She died in her beloved Vermont.