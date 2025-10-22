Chapter 100

William C. and Garrison Go At It Again

“Let me put one more thing on your mind,” threw out William C.

“I’m listening,” said William Lloyd Garrison as he placed the finishing touches on a society column about the Anti-Slavery Society work of Catherine Paul, a daughter of the late Rev. Thomas Paul.

“You say that we should be pragmatic, that using slave profits towards abolition balances out.”

“I would lose no sleep using your grandmother’s dollars towards eradicating slavery.”

“But I would lose sleep over corruption of a moral principle. Don’t the feelings of a free colored man factor into the equation?” asked William C. as he operated a printing press across the room from Garrison at The Liberator office. The smell of ink mingled with the musky scent of two grown men laboring together, one white and seasoned with missionary zeal and the other one colored with the soul of a crusader. The sounds of footsteps and horse hoofs could be heard outside the walls on the city streets as countless men and women went about their daily cares of work and health and unexamined lives. A washer woman scrubbed laundry while a colored girl walked across town to the Smith School and Gideon shaved the beard of a white striver and, for a moment, all was settled outside the walls of The Liberator.

“If your heart isn’t in it, just tell me so,” challenged a frustrated Garrison.

William C. threw down the handle of the printing press in a fit of pique. “How dare you! I’ve worked too hard for too long for too little for you to even think my heart isn’t here,” exclaimed William C. “How can you be that naive?” The bottled up resentments and ill feelings about his grandmother came full force to the surface. “Every day, my freedom is at risk even here in Boston. How dare you!”

Garrison placed down his quill pen and explained the world to William C. “You are a great asset to the cause. Do you know how unique you are? You graduated at the top of your class at the Smith School. You won the citywide Ben Franklin Award. Other than Rev. Haynes, I cannot think of a more intelligent colored man. People look up to you in the colored community and the white community. You are a trailblazer for your race.”

“And as a trailblazer, the trail to be blazed must be pure and free of corruption.”

“Where do you draw the line? Haven’t you already benefitted from the profits of slavery?”

“No, I told my parents that I repudiate any benefits from Grandma Cooper.”

“But what does that mean?” Are you telling me not a single dollar has flowed from the labor of the poor black slave in South Carolina to your Grandma and from your Grandma to your parents? I find that very hard to believe.”

William C. refused to hear Garrison. William C. had closed his mind to the flow of dollars and cents in his family. The best comparison would be colored teenagers who were mind blind to white ancestors even while mentally accepting that a parent or grandparent was half European. It was a form of racial innocence prevalent in black culture and black consciousness. To his credit, William C. sought out the logical consequences of his principles.

“You’re wrong. My father is an abolitionist. He would never accept a dime from a slaveholder.”

And as the two Titans shook hands and made their peace, William C. vowed to find out the truth about the legacy of slaveholding in his bloodline.