Chapter 110

Table for Two

“Table for two, Mr. Justice?” asked Patterson. For the moment, his back did not ache. He wore his best maitre d’s jacket with shining shoes hinting of military experience. He held menus for the day in his hands. The Spottswoods prided themselves on their daily menus offering the finest seafood and imported tea in New England.

“Yes, a table for two,” said the Chief Justice. Clerk Langston was in attendance, although he was distracted by his grandmother’s inability to recall the basic facts by her husband. Was it possible Grandfather Rainey had been an orphan? Those rumors had swirled around the family in dark corners for some time since Langston could remember. Patterson sat the two gentlemen down and handed out menus, one first to the Chief Justice and one to Clerk Langston.

Patterson left the two and returned to his maitre d’ station. For a brief moment, he thought about the silliness of it all – him guarding a restaurant where he could not dine, only service others. What was it about colored dining that was so odious to the Spottswoods? Everyone had to eat. The colored prepared food in the most intimate way. Fish were gutted with colored hands. Salt and pepper were sprinkled on game with colored fingers. Why could colored intimacy with the food go this far but no further? Why was the line drawn with the consuming of food? As Patterson finished this thought, reality intruded and he had to show another influential white diner to this table.

He noticed the Chief Justice and his dining companion were engrossed in heated conversation. Ever since the Chief Justice’s blow up with Senator Lynch, the staff has waited and taken bets on when the Chief Justice might blow up again during lunch. So far, the Chief Justice had kept his composure.

“And Iike I said, the considerations of public policy are like a subplot in a novel. The considerations enrich the surface changes made to the State Constitution in 1780. The vote was rooted in representation for colored people,” said Langston. “The subplot is taxation without representation for colored residents which the voters rejected.”

Ever resistant to change, the Chief Justice grasped for arguments against colored citizenship. “But the subplot could be characterized as the prohibition of interracial marriage because of the stigma of color. We see it everywhere – segregated schools, segregated homes, segregated public accommodations, even here at The Spottswood Café,” rejoined the Chief Justice.

Langston noticed the Chief Justice drew more looks than in the old days before locking of horns with the Senator. Langston couldn’t tell whether the looks were out of admiration, scorn, or just curiosity as to when the next outburst might take place. Langston had never been good at reading others. It was not his strength.

Meanwhile, back at the maitre’d station, the doors flew open and in walked Senator Lynch. “Senator, table for one?” asked Patterson.

“Yes, I will be dining alone,” said the Senator.

Patterson did not play favorites as maitre’d. He escorted the Senator past the Chief Justice as he walked the Senator to an open table.

“Mr. Justice,” said the Senator out of public courtesy.

“Senator,” replied the Chief Justice. Langston kept his head bowed.

=========

“What do you think, James? There must be a word for Τῑτᾱνομᾰχῐ́ᾱ in German,” surmised William C. James pulled out his German primer and thought about the matter.

“Dammerung must be twilight in German. But we place the subject before the noun. We are talking about gods, so looking at my reader, the word is Gotter. Gotterdammerung. Twilight of the Gods. Has power and rolls off the tongue. Better than Dammerunggotter.”

“Did we just create a word? Two colored men of the mind?” A black crow could be heard outside the cabin on Concord Pond.