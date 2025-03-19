Chapter 69

Nothing to Say

As he returned home to Beacon Hill in June of 1839, James rejoiced. Fate had given him a second chance to achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer. He gave thanks for an uncle who valued higher education with the means to support James. Most colored young men were not as fortunate.

He knocked on the door eager to hug his mother again. James noticed the wood frame needed painting and the weeds were overgrown on the side and in the back of the house. Mary opened the door and smiled. She had gained weight but James didn’t say anything as that would be impolite. They hugged for the longest time. James took his luggage inside as she closed the front door.

“James, you have grown so much! Where is my little St. Cuisine?”

“St. Cuisine is imprisoned in the body of a college student. He yearns to breathe the smells of the open heath but duty to the race trumps all,” he said.

“Just like your father,” said Mary.

“How’s the money? I noticed the outside needs painting and no one has cut the weeds. Does William G. still help?” James asked. She did not answer his question.

“James, I’m going to look for work at the Smith School. Perhaps, they could use a new teacher for the coming school year.”

The idea of his mother working unsettled James. For as long as James could remember, his mother had been a happy and satisfied housewife. They were colored royalty. Mother did not work. Now that was changing.

“Mother, William C. has been trying to close down the Smith School for years,” James said.

“I know but I’m forced by circumstances to find something to do,” said Mary. She rubbed her belly.

“Suppose you can’t find work at the Smith School? James asked.

Mary looked downcast, reluctant to address these realities. “Well, there’s always housework with a white family. I might even move to Brownington and live with Alexander for a few months,” Mary said.

“Brownington?”

“Yes, I miss my brother. Vermont has always been home for me. I’m glad we reared you in Boston, but, now that you are a grown man, I might return to my roots,” said Mary.

James felt adrift. In many ways, his mother remained a small town country girl from the Green Mountain State. She had not made her peace with Boston over the years. And yet, for James, he had not made his peace with Vermont. Beacon Hill was the real world, a world rustling with urban passions and racial tensions. Vermont had a fairy tale essence, rural charms and isolated blacks.

Without warning, Mary said she wanted to speak in confidence. His mother and James did not have that type of relationship. Their talks were never “in confidence,” so his heart skipped a beat. Was it about the house? The barbershop? A death threat? James prepared himself for whatever Mary had to say.

“I love William G. I have loved him for some time. I wanted you to know,” she said.

“But he’s married,” James said.

“I didn’t want it to happen. But it happened. And I want to be truthful with you,” she said. Mary glanced at the bandage on her right hand.

James looked at his mother in a new way. It reminded him of the time he had read how babies were made He was in the fifth grade and stumbled across a description of reproduction. That evening, James had looked at his mother in a new light. He felt the same way now about his Christian mother. He did not say anything.

“I am pregnant with William G.’s child,” Mary said with a halting voice. James felt like a giant hand had squeezed down on his insides. He could not face his mother. He had to leave the house. “James! James!” Mary cried out as James flung open the front door and went walking in the open air. Mary fell to the floor and sobbed. James walked to the Common, fighting back tears. His mind was racing around and around with thoughts he could not silence – How could she? What kind of a woman was my mother? Did William C. know? Did my family know? Did my friends know? His mother had lived the Christian faith night and day his whole life. And now this! He felt betrayed. He felt Mother had betrayed Father.

James walked for hours circling the Common alone in his thoughts. As the sun started to set over the Back Bay, he returned home. His mother let James in.

They said nothing to each other.