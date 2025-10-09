Chapter 98

James Wept

On the day he received his offer of a clerkship from Loring, James grabbed William C. in the barbershop. “William C., come with me. We have to go see my father,” James said. James dragged William C. out of the barbershop and walked with him across town towards Copp’s Hill. As James walked up the hill, his father’s tombstone came into view. William C. stood beside James as he talked to his father.

“Father, today was a day of days for me. I received an offer to work as a law clerk for Elias Gray Loring. I couldn’t have done it without you, father. There were so many lonely nights of despair when I questioned myself. Was I up to the challenge? Should I listen to my elders who knew better. Some said I should become a preacher like Uncle Alexander and make my mark in life. Others who cared for me said I should remove myself to Canada or the West Indies and start a new life,” James said. His voice cracked with emotion. Five years ago, he was St. Cuisine with disdain for a life of purpose. Today, he oozed purpose from every muscle and nerve ending in his body.

“You gave me the torch. And for now, I find myself a frontrunner for my race,” James said.

“I wish you were here to see me. I wish you could see the fruit of your vision. When there was no hope, you saw a different future for me. When I saw reasons to say ‘no,’ you gave me purpose to say ‘yes.’” James stopped talking as emotions stirred him at a visceral level.

“Mr. Scott, it’s a good thing I wasn’t your son. I would be still fighting you over this colored lawyer thing,” said William C. with a warm smile. James laughed and choked up. “I don’t know, Mr. Scott. I still think St. Cuisine serves a purpose,” remarked William C. as he rubbed James’ back.

“I wish mother were here to cheer me on and rejoice. She lived education. She understood the value of education. If she could have sold her eye teeth for my education, she would have done so,” James said. “Oh, how I miss her.”

William C. seemed moved. James’ mother was his brother’s mother.

“I dreamed of you the other day, father. I dreamed you were with my descendants in the future. You were aware of my struggles. And you said ‘We become stronger in character the more we are tested.’ Your words gave me strength. Your words helped me to carry on,” James said.

“Mr. Scott, I want you to know life can make us feel like giving up but I vow to you James will never give up. When he is weak, I will be strong for him. He can count on me as long as I have life in my body,” William C. said.

James hugged William C. and wept.

“May I help you?” asked the counter clerk at the Corks and Curls Bookstore. Garrison looked up from the biography of Rev. Lemuel Haynes. “A fascinating character, this Rev. Haynes.” “Ah, yes, Sketches of the Life and Character of the Rev. Lemuel Haynes, A. M. by Rev. Timothy Mather Cooley. We are never able to keep copies in stock. This copy is our last. Shall I wrap it up for you?” “No, another time. Right now, I am interested in a primer on German.” “For yourself, Mr. Garrison?” Garrison was a local celebrity known throughout Boston and New England as the publisher of The Liberator. “Actually, I am thinking of two young intellectuals who cannot agree completely on slavery and the Constitution. Intellectuals of promise should understand German. A different language of a different people will dissolve division.”

“I see. We do have in stock a loose pamphlet of German vocabulary. If you will excuse me for a moment,” as the clerk asked his leave of Garrison. Garrison nodded his assent. The clerk walked away, and Garrison thumbed through the Rev. Haynes biography. Other customers had browsed through the book before. As Garrison opened the book, it naturally unfolded to page 70 and a footnote. The footnote read

*Mrs. Haynes was born at Dighton, Mass., February 28, 1763. Died February 8, 1836. She possessed an amiable character as a wife, a mother, and a Christian. Nine children survive. One, a daughter, has deceased. All the children are hopefully pious except one, and all but two have made a public profession of religion. The eldest daughter, Mrs. C., is settled in Rutland, and is a member of the English church. There are three sons. One is a farmer; Samuel is settled as a physician in the State of New York; William has been engaged in a law office in Massachusetts. Three of the children are married, it is said respectably.

“Mr. Garrison, here are two copies of the German primer,” the clerk reported as he returned from the stock room. Garrison thumbed through the loose collection of pages and thought fondly of how learning the language of intellectuals, German, might bring William C. and James together in sentiment.

Garrison wrote out a cover letter for both William C. and James. There was a sense of standing on the edge of time:

Gentlemen, if you both are going to be intellectuals, you should understand German. All the rage at Harvard College. I present to you German Reader for Beginners by Harvard Instructor Charles Follen. It is my fondest desire that you learn to speak a shared vocabulary. Yours most sincerely, William Lloyd Garrison c/o The Liberator