Chapter 59

Making Love and Making Plans

As Mary walked along Beacon Street beside William G, she propositioned William G. William G. said, not tonight. He had to go home to not arouse suspicion. Mary took her green corset dress in her hands, forced William G. against a fence, and whispered in his ear. "And that is what I want to do to you with this green corset dress," Mary said. "I want to seduce you, right here, right now. Louise doesn't have to know." At that moment, an ill-clad man with a gigantic beard walked by. William G. and Mary paid the vagabond no mind. The vagabond in disguise was Sheriff Sumner.

That afternoon, as William G. and Mary made love, the Sheriff planned a visit to Louise Cooper Nell.