Chapter 73

Trust in His Uncle

The letter from Uncle Alexander to James arrived while the autumn leaves were turning. James sat down at the parlor table and read in silence:

"Your mother passed away this morning in childbirth. She left the world as she entered it – under Vermont skies. Your mother loved Vermont. She loved country roads in the summertime, the smell of fresh snow in the wintertime, the fragrance of Vermont nectar in the springtime, the turning of leaves in autumn time. I give thanks the Lord allowed my sister those joys at the end of her life.

You grew estranged from your mother in recent months. James, everything has to end. May your mother’s passing allow you to put aside uncharitable feelings. Love your mother for whom she really was – human fragilities and all. I hope.

With loving grace,

Uncle Alexander"

James fell to the parlor floor and wept. Mrs. Whipple heard the sobs from the kitchen. She ran to the parlor and saw the letter on the table. She knew. She did her best to console James but how do you comfort someone whose mother has died? You can’t. James thought about how much he loved his mother and memories of his childhood – moments with cake batter and apple spices in the kitchen, walks with his parents along the Common grounds, the day David Walker died. James felt hollowed out inside. He imagined his mother’s last moments. He remembered his last words to his mother – "Go Away!" – and he begged his mother for forgiveness. Mother, I loved you more than life itself! It was too late for Mary to hear her son’s love.

James went to bed wracked with grief…and regret.

The next morning over breakfast, the Whipples offered their sympathies and condolences. James thanked them. “Will you be leaving for Brownington?” asked Professor Whipple.

“No. My mother would have wanted me to finish my coursework and not fall behind. I will travel to Brownington over the holiday recess,” James said.

That Christmas, James traveled to his Uncle Alexander’s home in Brownington. Uncle Alexander greeted James at the door with his half-brother, a two-month-old baby with his mother’s eyes, his uncle’s nose and the hair and skin color of William G. “Alex, this is your brother, James Moore Scott, from Salisbury,” Uncle Alexander said.

“James Moore Scott from Beacon Hill,” James corrected.

James held little Alex in his arms. He cooed and smiled at James. A politician in the making, James thought to himself. His eyes relaxed James as Mary’s eyes had when James was a boy. James placed Little Alex on his right shoulder. In a show of independence, Little Alex lifted his head and laughed at James (or so James thought). James was smitten that wintry day with snow on the ground. He would always associate little Alex with snow. James stepped into the parlor and sat close to the raging fire.

“Your mother’s dying wish was that Alex be reared by his father in Boston. I have been in communication with William G. and arrangements will be made for Alex to grow up under the maternal guidance of Mrs. Nell. A boy needs the soft influence of a woman as well as the stern guidance of a man,” said Uncle Alexander.

“Mrs. Nell? Are you sure this is a good idea?” James asked. “And that she will be a good mother to little Alex?”

“William G. assures me the Nells can provide a strong, loving home. Little Alex will be adopted as a distant relative of William G.”

James tried to imagine Mrs. Nell as a loving mother. From what he knew of her, she could not read. She obsessed over dollars and cents. And she took no interest in the great civic issues of the day, unlike his mother.

James closed his eyes and placed his trust in his Uncle.