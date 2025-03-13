Chapter 68

Marry Me

“Marry me,” Mary said as she lifted her face onto the palm of her hand. “You can’t stay here for days on end unless you are married to me. People will talk.”

“And what will happen to the antislavery movement?” said William G.

“Someone else will pick up the mantle and carry on. Gideon, Rev. Givens, Charles, William C. – any of them could rise to the occasion and advance abolitionism,” replied Mary. “The movement will continue if you step down.”

“Gideon is a man of business, not a man of passion. Rev. Givens is a man of the holy book, not a crusader in the secular world. Charles is too young and untested. William C. is a maverick. He’s too brilliant to be a leader of the common folk,” explained William G.

“Why don’t you make an honest woman out of me? Are the needs of the slaves down South so great that I must be denied true love here on Beacon Hill?” asked Mary.

“You could have been one of those slaves down South but for the grace of God.”

“Like father, like son.”

“What do you mean by that?” asked William G.

“William C. lives to integrate the public schools. He doesn’t permit himself time for girls or pursuits of the heart. James has talked about it,” revealed Mary.

William G. looked into Mary’s eyes. “I feel I must do all I can to elevate the race. If I did any less, I wouldn’t be the man you love.” He kissed Mary on the lips. She teared up. “What’s wrong, Mary?”

“What’s wrong? What’s wrong?” I love a married man who will not marry me. That’s all. She grabbed William G by his powerful neck. She paused for a moment. “I have a surprise for you.”

“What is it?”

“Close your eyes,” said Mary. William G. did so. Mary stepped away to her bedroom. She returned with baby shoes.

“Open your eyes,” Mary said as he presented William G. with the shoes. “I bear your child.”