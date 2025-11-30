[Introduction: This essay is prompted by an exchange with one of my favorite readers. I shared I never knew my grandfathers. My paternal grandfather died in 1936 and my maternal grandfather died in 1957. My reader said she was sorry and I appreciated her sentiments. However, I have known no other existence. I hope one day to be a great grandfather, a philosopher king of sorts reveling in pietas but, for now, I can only imagine like John Lennon.

The following is a passage from my eulogy for my Dad in which I exhorted grandchildren to take up the mantle of their grandfather.]

I commend the life of my father to his grandchildren. It is a simple Roman virtue of pietas. The relationship between a grandfather and a grandchild is not the relationship of a father and a son. As Nelson W. Aldrich, Jr. reminds us, fathers and sons stand too close to each other for seamless inheritance of purpose and meaning. The touch is too intimate, too searching for freedom. But between grandparents and grandchildren, the distance is just right. The timing is good. The perspective is balanced. Your grandfather let the mantle fall last week. He let it fall for you. And it is yours to take up if you wish in this life. To live a humble life, a welcoming life, a just life, a good life. A gentle smile to carry you through your days.

Dad, there is an old refrain used to remember ancestors. And with these words as I paraphrase Book 6 of Homer’s Illiad, I conclude my eulogy of my Father who knew his son.

Very like leaves

Upon this earth are the generations of men —

Old leaves, cast on the ground by wind, young leaves

The greening forest bears when spring comes in.

So mortals pass; one generation flowers

Even as another dies away.