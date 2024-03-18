Wherein comes greatness?
George Washington was shot four times in the Wilderness and did not die. Ulysses S. Grant failed at every job he held before signing up for battle against the South. John D. Rockefeller, Sr. suffered from lack of a stable father figure. Rev. Lemuel Haynes was abandoned by his mother on Christmas Day. Every pioneer black lawyer knew a time of real American slavery, not rhetorical slavery.
“Greatness comes from character and character isn’t formed out of smart people — it’s formed out of people who suffered.” — Jensen Huang, founder/CEO of Nvidia
Native to Taiwan, Huang grew up in Kentucky among the prejudiced and bigots. He washed dishes and scrubbed toilets at Denny’s while in school. Huang made a way out of nowhere.
I don’t know how to do it for all of you Stanford students, but I wish upon you ample doses of pain and suffering.” — Jensen Huang, net worth $80 billion
Good day.
Adversity builds strength if you choose for it to.
Gratitude 🙏 = resilience if you choose to be grateful for the adversity.
When we have adversity we can learn and be grateful and then we are ready for whatever comes next;
which in turn makes our lives better!
Perfect! ❤️