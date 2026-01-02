Do you remember the television series, Gunsmoke? The Western drama series ran from 1955 to 1975 on tv. Grandma and I would coozy up together as the theme music and opening credits played. My neural pathways remember.

For an hour, the two of us were transported back in place and time to Dodge City, Kansas in the 1870s. There was nothing urban about the show. We were treated to footage of Sheriff Matt Dillon, and his Deputy Festus Haggen. The open spaces were a stage where good versus evil battled.

Sheriff Dillon seemed larger than life to me. A lawman trusted with enforcing the law and bringing bad guys to justice. At the time in the late 1960s, the Wild West was more real to me than the cities of Richmond or Washington, D.C. The episodes were mini sermons about how to live a good life, the importance of virtue and morality, and a sense of duty owed to others. The fast draw segments in the street modeled courage, fortitude and triumph over adversity.

“Nothing to talk about, Mister. You were going to kill us. Now we are going to kill you.” — Sheriff Matt Dillon on horseback

These slices of Americana were a wonderful compliment to the lessons I learned in Sunday School and at church.

As I type, I am listening to Deputy Festus Haggen and Sheriff Matt Dillon. My neural pathways remember how upstanding law men interacted, how stetson hats were de rigeur, how a stern and firm voice could set the crooked right. None of these lasting impressions required black culture or consciousness of blackness.

It is the strangest thing. In an all-black world with my Grandma in the late 1960s, I learned about human character on the silver screen free of race.

Sheriff Matt Dillon (Gunsmoke)