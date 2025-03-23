Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI) has detected unusual signals from a Black Hole located about 13 billion light years away. The AI also discovered a “cosmic structure” that should not exist, a massive geometric structure emitting precise regular pulses of radiation. The pulses according to quantum AI are consistent with intentional structure. The structure is the size of our Solar System. A Dyson Sphere might be the structure. Such a structure would encompass a sun to capture all of the sun’s energy output. The AI analyzed data from the James Webb telescope to reach these determinations. I am including the link right here…signals and structures. Quantum AI Analyzes Most Disturbing Data Ever Detected By James Webb Telescope

I don’t know about you but (a) I am happy that the possible structure is 13 billion light years away from you and me and (b) do I really care about reparations for American slavery this morning?

When we combine quantum computing and AI, we really should think about the things we take for granted about physics. Do the strange disruptions of light waves suggest someone or something is manipulating space and time? Are there multi universes out there? I may love aliens but just on television. Not sure I want to know aliens are out there for real.

=========

AI podcaster Julia McCoy believes quantum computing may be breaking down the barriers between the world of the real and the spirit world. For those who are believers, are we approaching the end times? I am just raising questions and presenting information to my readers.

=========

In good conscience, I cannot write about a reparations discount now. That idea seems so, so small right now. I believe we should be preparing for a crazy revolution in how we think about the universe and our place in the universe. The marriage of quantum computing and AI seems well ahead of popular discourse.

For example, do we have developed guardrails in place to control the unforeseen consequences of marrying quantum computing and AI? Do we want to know whether a Dyson’s Sphere exists in the universe or not? Is ignorance bliss? Should we confirm the existence of a Dyson’s Sphere? How do we process the existence of an advanced alien civilization? Do we need quantum AI to protect us as a human species? Will the confirmation of a Dyson’s Sphere bring a final end to trivial disputes over race and Blackness? The aliens out there 13 billion light years away will not care if you are Black or White, Brown or Yellow or Red. We are all mere mortals in the presence of the unthinkable.

We once survived the Neanderthals. The Human Condition Could we survive Dyson Sphere aliens? I don’t know.

=========

I keep coming across this idea that we are living in a manipulated reality, that all we know is a simulation. Is the Universe a Simulation? Goggle’s Quantum Computer and Parallel Universes We Are Living in a Simulation

I am not an expert in these matters. I do know that, on a daily basis, I monitor the latest AI and quantum computing news. The trends are pointing in one direction. That direction would be an explosion in intelligence and information. Quantum AI has given us information about a black hole 13 billion light years away that was simply not available to scientists two years ago.

The simplest explanation is likely the correct one. Perhaps, there is a simple explanation for the geometric structure around that distant Black Hole out there somewhere in the universe. A bunch of galactic dust, one hopes. I leave these questions in the hands of Quantum AI.

Conclusion: It has been a wonderful and satisfying two years with this lonely Substack. March 23, 2023 feels like an eternity ago. You all know me better on the issue of Blackness than my close family members. Isn’t it strange that a Black Sheep in a Black American family can reveal himself on Substack and not at the dinner table? Such is my life. I appreciate all of my readers, especially those who offer comments and the early supporters back in 2023. I have grown in my self-knowledge over the past two years and I hope you have grown in your knowledge of the human condition sans dogma and slogan words. I would like to thank the wonderful writers, scholars and intellectuals at Free Black Thought who have supported me over the past months. A special shut out to my podcast co-host Michael Bowen and a leading light of Free Black Thought Jake MacKey. My co-author Jen Richmond continues to tolerate me. And a final expression of gratitude to a young writer out there in the universe who counsels me well when I lose my motivation.

Do not be disappointed that I did not deliver a fire and brimstone sermon about reparations discounts. In good conscience, I could not focus on the minor as current events of a lifetime are unfolding every month, week and day.

Depiction of a Dyson’s Sphere

“We go through hundreds or thousands of possible things before arriving at the ones that are most promising.” — Larry Page, Google, framed quote behind me as I type essays at night.